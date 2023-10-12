The triple champion knows the way. Jon Rahm closed the first day of the Spanish Open this Thursday, at the Villa de Madrid Country Club, in the leading pack. The winner in three of the last four editions of the national championship (2018, 2019 and 2022) has delivered a card of 67 strokes, four under par, four behind the leader, the Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, three behind the Dutchman Wil Besseling, already one of the big surprise of the round, Víctor García Broto, a 26-year-old from Barcelona who scored a 66 after qualifying for the event in advance of the National Center. García Broto, who marches with Eduardo de la Riva, with a better track record than him, like his caddylinked four birdies between 13 and 16, but a double bogey On the 17th he put down a great round of golf.

Broto does not remember having played in front of “more than 40 people” before, and this Thursday there were thousands who came to the Country Club on the holiday. Above all due to the magnet of Jon Rahm, in the focus of all fans. Hence the small security body that shields the Basque golfer with every step he takes on the course, inside and outside the ropes.

Víctor García Broto, this Thursday at the Spanish Open. ALVARO DIAZ (ACCIONA OPEN OF SPAIN 2023)

Rahm made one pair after another without much sweat at the dawn of a round that began on the 10th hole. In the first four stops he had the option of birdie and in the four he escaped due to some small disagreements with the putt. He took the first on the par-five 14th, when he even competed for the eagleand linked another birdie in the 15th with a flag dart. The game from start to finish green, passing down the street, was outstanding, but he needed to finish at the shortest distance. This is how it was left putt to discount another blow in the 17th, and a tie made fun of him in the 18th in the only bogey of the day. The defending champion closed the first nine holes with -1, a worse result than a game without cracks had deserved.

This year’s winner of the Augusta Masters and the Ryder Cup showed his character when he sent the second shot on the par five 4th into the bunker, but escaped the trap and a putt long converted smiled back. She escalated further with another birdie on the 6th, driven by a great shot from the start, and another de rigueur on the par five of the 7th. The finishing touch was an artist’s shot on the 8th from the collar of the green, in a forced position, to send the ball to a slight unevenness and touch the bingo. The fan surrendered to the genius.

“The balance is very good, it has been a great day of golf. It’s a pity that the putts from the beginning they have not entered. I played very well, very comfortable. If I can play like this tee to green I will have good options. It is a field in which if I hit the ball well drive “I’m going to be on top,” Rahm analyzed his premiere, delivered to the large number of viewers. “I didn’t expect so many people to come. It is an honor to play in front of this audience and for them to come see me on a day like today. Every year there are more children… That they have that dream of being golfers is incredible. One of my goals is for golf to be at a higher level than when I started,” Rahm concluded.

