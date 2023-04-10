Jon Rahm paid a huge tribute to his idol, Spaniard Severiano Ballesteros, by winning the Augusta Masters on the same day that Seve would have turned 63. José María Olazábal, a two-time winner of the tournament, told him before going to the last round: “Today is the day.” And it was.

The battle that took place between the LIV players and the PGA Tour reached the last group of the tournament. The player from the Arab circuit Brooks Koepka came out with a two stroke advantage over Rahm to the last round of the tournament.

(Also read: Tiger Woods, injured, leaves the Augusta Masters)

Koepka, unfortunately for him, lost his way with the driver. His first slip was on the 4th hole. Then the putt did not accompany him on the way either and the bogeys began to break down: 4, 6, 9, 12, 14 and 17. He only came down on the 13th, 15th and the 16, when it was late.

Instead, Rahm played solid, with birdies at 3, 8, 13 and 14, with a lone bogey at 9, to finish with 69 shots for the win by four.

The mark that Jon Rahm set at the Masters

The Barricas player becomes the only European in golf history to have the US Open (2021) and the Masters. Let’s remember the day that Nick Faldo, winner of three British and three Masters, asked Ben Hogan how he was doing to win the US Open. Hogan replied: “You must do one less than the one that is first.” Hence the value of Rahm’s feat.

Seve, who also won Masters and British titles, also didn’t win the US Open. And Olazábal, winner in 1994 and 1999 in Augusta, could not win any other Major in his career.

Rahm’s outlook, at 28, is very big. He’s a solid, powerful player, comparable perhaps to Nick Price for his speed on his backswing. They are the best two in that regard.

Phil Mickelson’s brilliant return to Augusta

Sensational about Phil Mickelson, whom everyone calls the ‘LIV Commander’. At 52, he finished second in the Masters at -8, sharing that slot with Koepka.

Mickelson’s final round of 65 shots, with eight birdies and a bogey, is a tangible example of the immense category of this sensational player, who has undoubtedly been the greatest after Tiger Woods in recent times.

Photo: John G. Mabanglo. efe

The ‘Tiger’, by the way, complied in his new stint in Augusta. He had the whole gallery in favor of him. Unfortunately, the weather conditions, after having passed the cut, took him out of the test.

The fact that three LIV players had finished in the top five (the other was Patrick Reed) amply shows that the tour of the Arabs does not detract from their good level. In addition, 13 of the 18 who took the field made the cut.

(You may be interested: The tremendous scare due to the fall of several trees in the middle of the Augusta Masters, video)

Good balance for the Latin Americans of the LIV

The three Latin Americans who are part of the LIV had an outstanding performance. The best, the Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who finished two under par, in a splendid performance, to finish in 16th place.

On the other hand, it was disappointing for Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, two of the PGA Tour’s banners, who did not have a place to play on the weekend.

The fight was raised and in the next Major, the PGA Championship, next month, at the Oak Hills Country Club in Rochester, there will be a new battle.



Getting to the ‘green’

German Street

For the time

More sports news

– Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, victim of racist insults

– See the incredible Olympic goal that they classify as ‘the best in recent years’

– Valverde’s partner explodes: what does her pregnancy have to do with hitting Baena?