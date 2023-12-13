The Bilbaina Society, officially written like this, with a diphthong, and created in 1939, is the place where, for years, the most important business of the Biscayan capital has been carried out between the city's provosts, who already, during the third Carlist War They asked the management of the society, then located in the Plaza Nueva, to shield the top floors to prevent the bombings from affecting the normal development of the club's activities.

Jon Rahm, the golfer who has been the center of attention in the world of sports for the stratospheric contract he has signed with the Saudi LIV Golf circuit, was seen there. He said that his presence there to receive the Dama de la Bilbaina award would be his last public appearance – aside from Saturday's kick-off at San Mamés – for the next few months. “I am under very strict instructions not to do public events that I have imposed on myself a bit for myself, and for the change that I have given to the world of golf in the last week,” he conceded.

Surrounded by the creme of Biscayan society, the lion of Barrika confessed that he did not expect an act like this: “I didn't think there would be any cameras and that it would be a little more intimate,” but, “I understand what this society represents, and in the end with more out of a thousand members, I am surprised that there are not more than 5,000 people here,” he joked.

Jon's calm voice resonated in rooms preserved from the anarchists first and the Falangists later, by a partner, architect and politician. Tomás Bilbao, who decided days before the first assault during the Civil War, to wall off the access to the library and camouflage the new wall with a false wall to save the historical background of the entity, the original space of the library, its historical furniture and several artistic pieces from the collection. “It is still an honor to represent this city and this community, as an athlete,” said the Biscayan athlete, who had words for his father Edorta, present and with his arm in a sling, and his first trainers in the world of golf. Relaxed, after a morning of shopping in Bilbao, Rahm was joking again. “You don't know how difficult it is to explain to someone what the shovel, the basket tip or the ball at hand is.”

“I am excited to know that, in 180 years of history, only twenty people have received the award, so I will have done something special,” because, “I feel like someone normal and I do not consider that what I do is different from any other work.” Then he winked at what it means to have signed for the Saudi circuit. “It's not that it's [el golf] more or less important. Thank God you can see me on TV and that's it… Maybe a little less in the future for now.”

Dressed casually, with a blue checkered jacket, white shirt, gray pants and sneakers, in a suit and tie or cocktail atmosphere, Jon then discreetly retired to a reserved area, and later to the dining room, where waiters with livery or morning coat, they served the meal in which no one was left without their photo with the champion.

