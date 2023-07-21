Many stories coexist in a British Open. For example, a one-on-one between Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, world numbers two and three, with Justin Rose as the couple’s guest on the morning shift at Royal Liverpool. The 18-hole course together with the Northern Irishman and the Spaniard is the attraction on the second day, and this is demonstrated by the flood of fans who follow the match from the first to the last step. For five hours, the cry of Go Rory! it goes up in decibels and in variations of the chorus as the beer floods the bodies of the improvised singers. There is also the exclamation Go Rahmbo! with some version in Spanish (the traditional come on!) and fewer are the questions to Justin Rose. It is curious: the applaudometer is transferred to the classification of the trio. The most cheered, McIlroy, ends the day with -1 overall, a good way behind the leader of the Open, the American Brian Harman (36 years old), who has opened up the gap with the peloton, leader with -10, as if he were a fugitive who was not considered dangerous for the general classification. Go if he was, and there is his superb eagle at 18. Fleetwood watches him from afar with -5, behind Sepp Straka’s -4 and Min Woo Lee’s -3, Shubhankar Sharma and Jason Day.

To find Rahm you have to go down several positions, up to +2, on the verge of not even making the cut, although the Basque looked up on the table instead of at the bottom; and Rose packed with +6. The one who does not attract attention, stealthy and humble, and does not even give himself all the merit he has, is Adrian Otaegui, who with +2 in the day and -2 in the total continues in the noble positions, seventh. For him, for now, there are no chants or drunk fans. There were none this time either for Scheffler, who suffered until the last second to reach the weekend (+3) after a day with six bogeys and a birdie in the 18th with a master escape from a bunker. The same sweat as the defender of the Claret Jug, Cameron Smith, saved on the bell with a eagle at 18 (+2).

Hole 1. The fans break palms with the birdie from McIlroy, who embroiders the shot from the street. Let them serve the first drink. Jon Rahm resists in the first holes, without great options to discount blows but also without great scares. In 3, a putt McIlroy’s very short misses the hole by millimeters. A ooohhh walk the strings We will have to drown the sorrows. At the 5 stop, the first par 5 of the day, Rahm finally makes his debut cutting an impact to the card after the sequence of par, par and bogey in the par five on Thursday. On the same set, McIlroy’s ball visits one of those bunkers lined with a steep wall and the Northern Irishman delivers a masterful serve. To Rahm the birdie he has plugged in, and at 6, par three, he converts another putt medium distance to get into work. The first nine holes are closed by McIlroy with another performance from a surgeon from a hill, a curve that touched the flag, but Rahm skids and charges with a bogey. The punishment for Barrika’s is double when he misses a putt short at 10. The detour ignited the Basque. fuck!, shouts.

The curves arrive. There was the threat of the cut, and also the wind began to whip harder. Rahm took hold, he said later, of “the fight”. At 12 he saved par after visiting the rough from the right and hit in a bad position, to later connect a third blow that encouraged him to continue giving strokes. He also recovered from a bad impact at 14 to chip and save a putt delicate. He took advantage of the par five on 15 with a mid-range bingo. He avoided the penalty in the 16th after a walk through the bunker. He came out of 17 with a birdie very juicy in the backpack, in a very picturesque par three with the green aloft. And on the 18th … when Rahm was heading to the last hole of the day, a par five, in his mind was linking another birdie and situate himself in the pair in total, with a meadow ahead for the comeback. But from ambition to disappointment because from that last stop he came out with a painful trip for -1 in the round and +2 in the accumulated. Even so, 17 straight cuts made in the big ones.

“A pity the putt from 10 and 18″, explained Rahm; “The rest has been a good day, although he hasn’t been particularly good with the irons. I have saved good pairs and kept turning. The field was more difficult, harder, with more wind. With these greens small and with little margin you have to hit it very well and with the wind it’s complicated”. Beside him, McIlroy finished as he started, with birdie at 18. More applause and more shots of beer.

Without so much noise around, Otaegui signed 16 pairs and two bogeys, consecutive, on the 11th and 12th. He had played very early, at 7.30, but even so the man from San Sebastián wore a short shirt. Wide it moved, half a turn from the birdie in the 6 and with regularity as a rule. “From the tee I hit very well, I only got into a fairway bunker, to the right, at number 12. It’s true that until the last holes I didn’t have putts of birdie. I have played well tee to green although he could have played better in the green“, summarized. His seventh place is a license for someone who until now has only played 14 laps in a big one, with four missed cuts and a 65th place in the 2018 PGA as the best grade. His knock at Ryder’s door sounds louder every time.

Otaegui, on the first hole. Peter Powell (EFE)

Outside the cut, the rest of the Spaniards appeared on the table: Pablo Larrazábal (+4), the amateur Josele Ballester (+5), Nacho Elvira (+7), Alejandro Cañizares (+12), Jorge Campillo (+14) and Adri Arnaus (+21). Also, Phil Mickelson (+9) and Dustin Johnson (+13).

British Open Classification.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.