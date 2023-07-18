They are eight. And what eight. Ben Hogan in 1953. Arnold Palmer in 1962. Jack Nicklaus in 1966. Gary Player in 1974. Tom Watson in 1977. Nick Faldo in 1990. Mark O’Meara in 1998. And Tiger Woods in 2005. There are only eight golfers who have conquered the two most iconic greats in the same year, the Augusta Masters and the British Open. Only eight who in the same season have dressed in the green jacket in spring and have raised the Clarete Jug in summer. A select club at whose door Jon Rahm knocks after his victory among the azaleas three months ago.

At the age of 28, Rahm pursues to be crowned this Sunday at Royal Liverpool and climb several more steps: having three different greats, one from poker, being the only Spaniard with two greats in one course; relieve Seve in the list of winners of the British… “It would be an incredible feeling. And in this field, with his story. I’m looking forward to sitting here on Sunday as a champion,” says Rahm.

The Basque knows the lesson. He has reviewed the videos of Tiger Woods’ victory in Liverpool in 2006, and of Rory McIlroy on this stage in 2014, he has studied his shots, his tactics (with the Northern Irishman and Justin Rose he will share the rounds on Thursday and Friday). The British Open is the big one in which he collects the fewest top 10 places (just one, a third place in 2021), but Rahm is comfortable in the links (he is a double winner of the Irish Open) and is ready for a great battle.

In the city of the Beatles, he disembarks fresh in body and mind, after three weeks off, his longest break of the course, and after competing for the last time in Travelers, where he did not make the cut after 36 consecutive tournaments doing so. He did not play the Scottish Open last week, but trained at Ballybunion Golf Club, one of the jewels of Ireland. His campaign is impressive, with four victories, including the Masters, and now as number three in the world after Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy (also as third in the standings, he came to Augusta this season and to the US Open that he won in 2021). And he opens a sponsorship agreement with Banco Santander. In the background, the echoes of the victory of Carlos Alcaraz in another British temple, Wimbledon. “We Spaniards are proud people, we feel pride in representing our country”, sums up Rahm.

The British Open returns, golf returns to one of its most traditional enclaves, and the merger announcement between the big circuits and LIV, the Saudi League, is still beating. “The deal has to be spelled out,” Rahm explains; “I understand that the PGA wants to recover some of those who left and that some of those who left want to return. I think some kind of punishment should be on the table, but I don’t know what kind. It’s not my job… I’ve always said it and I’ll repeat it again. I don’t like the LIV format, the 54 holes, the type tees, the exhibition… I chose to stay. I was able to choose the LIV money and chose not to. I already earn a very good living doing what I do, I am privileged”.

