Swords to the highest within the Tour Championship, the grand ultimate of the FedEx Cup for being the very best golfer of the yr on the American circuit. Giants vs. Giants at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Membership. Primary towards quantity two in the principle sport. Dustin Johnson vs. Jon Rahm, repeat playoff within the playoff final week on the BMW Championship. And high-carat golf on this duel that left a handful of great pictures.

Most equality. Rahm reduce the 2 lead pictures with which the American began the ultimate (-10 to -8) and with a lap of -5 he shares the lead together with his nice rival for the FedEx title and the examine of 15 million {dollars} for the winner. The style couple flies with -13 for the -11 of Justin Thomas and the -9 of a reborn Rory McIlroy.

The primary half was trial and error. That they had simply seen one another final week and neither wished to take a improper step. The respect between the 2 colossi was sensed. Johnson didn’t appear very high quality in the identical means that Rahm didn’t take streets, a downside that accompanied him all day. The Basque closed the primary 9 holes with -1 (birdie on par 5 of gap 6), missing that additional gear of latest weeks, however with out giving floor. Johnson was three strokes clear earlier than he started to lose steam. The primary saved the par at 7, however on gap 8 he visited the bunker and couldn’t keep away from the bogey (unhealthy luck of a tie) and on the ninth he charged with one other blow too many. Goodbye to the shock mattress I had. He returned to issues at 11, a par three during which he went to the appropriate shedding the inexperienced, though it saved him with a terrific blow. It was in that gap that Rahm already had a putt lengthy to be a co-leader.

Barrika’s would reap the benefits of it in 12 with a putt lengthy home mark and there started the exhibition of the 2 golfers. Dustin Johnson answered with one other birdie. In 13, the identical scene in the identical order. And on the fifteenth, extra of the identical. To every putt As difficult as Rahm seemed, Johnson responded with the identical coin in a heavyweight and high-flying golf match. The alternate reached 16 and Rahm, in combustion, continued together with his streak (there have been already 4 birdies within the final 5 holes). His rival raised the white flag. Shared management, and they also went house after ending the 18th their separate methods. Rahm saving par 5 after the umpteenth unhealthy begin of the day, however with a ultimate blow from the grasp bunker. Johnson failing a putt quick that might have positioned him within the lead alone.

The 2 vehicles are adopted by Thomas and McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was one other instance that golf is performed quite a bit with the thoughts. After a number of months considerably misplaced, he regained his greatest sport simply days after being a father for the primary time. His was the very best lap of the day, -6 to -9 general (like Abraham Ancer). When golf stopped being the very first thing in his head, he eradicated the tensions and the enjoyment of the sport returned.

McIlroy will select to search out the Rahm-Johnson couple, for now in one other League. “We’ve performed quite a bit collectively and I believe we get the very best out of one another. Dustin is a superb man to play, he has a sport similar to mine and we see some pictures in an identical means, similar technique, “mentioned Rahm within the Tour Championship preview; “I may by no means do what he does, nor do I believe he can do what I do. I could not play with a lot trustful blood. If I give a nasty shot, you’ll realize it, simply as if I give a superb one. However that firmness has helped him to be very constant ”. This Friday, within the first spherical of the Tour Championship, Rahm and Johnson, every with their very own type, demonstrated why they’re now the 2 fittest gamers, the 2 greatest on the earth. This Saturday they’ll share a sport once more. Nice sport.

