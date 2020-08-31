Jon Rahm continues to build his story with strokes of genius. If the Basque golfer reached number one in the world a few weeks ago with his victory at the Memorial, the Jack Nicklaus tournament, with a approach wonderful on the 16th hole, this Sunday he again left everyone with their mouths open with another video library impact.

Hole 18. First of the BMW Championship tiebreaker, at Olympia Fields in Illinois. In front, Dustin Johnson, the current world number one and leader of the FedEx Cup, the classification that chooses the best of the American circuit. The two giants played the victory to the dog’s face after finishing the most difficult regular tournament in the last 20 years tied at -4 due to the toughness of the field, and in which only three more players (Matsuyama and Niemann with -2 and Finau with -1) managed to get off par. The high was for Dustin Johnson, who had gotten the birdie at the last minute with a putt incredible, from 43 feet (13 meters) in a position that made the trajectory of the ball a roller coaster, first going up and then down. Rahm was then on the practice court, training just in case the impossible happened. The cry of the few present on the 18th green (the tournament was behind closed doors) warned him. Johnson holed. There was mourning in the sun.

And then, to the blow from number one, number two responded with an even more surprising blow. From 66 feet, about 20 meters, with a final turn of the ball to catch the last drop and reach the hole. Rahm went crazy. Dustin Johnson couldn’t believe it. He did not hit his final blow and the Basque golfer won the BMW Championship at the age of 25, his fifth triumph on the American circuit and the first in a playoff FedEx Cup. The title that Rory McIlroy defends will be played by the top 30 this week (Friday through Monday) at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Rahm will arrive second in the standings, behind Johnson, the only two golfers with a double win after the pandemic break. The hardest.

He could already start as world number two that American television barely paid attention to Rahm in the first three days. It also helped that Barrika’s started with +5 the first day, continued with +1 and began the comeback on Saturday with -4, helped like all by the rains that softened the greens weekend. And that in that third round happened to him what he never thought would happen to him as a professional: on hole five he caught the ball without having marked it before and suffered a penalty stroke. Even so he signed -4 on Saturday and this Sunday he flew with six birdies to -6. The victory was in his hand until Dustin Johnson appeared to go to that playoff in which Rahm did magic and showed a mental toughness to the test of everything. The cameras already wanted him, of course.

In passing, Rahm equaled a PGA record by winning a tournament that began five strokes over par. The last one was, again, of genius.