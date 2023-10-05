The Swedish Academy has awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature to writer and playwright Jon Fosse, “for his innovative prose and for giving voice to what cannot be said.” Born in Haugesund, Norway, 64 years ago, his production has been compared to that of Ibsen or Beckett, and in his native country he is considered a national author, where he shares the throne with other relevant writers such as Jo Nesbø or Karl Ove Knausgård . He has also had a notable impact abroad: his work has been translated into 40 languages, and in 2007 he was ordained a knight of the Ordre National du Mérite of France. He is devoted to Lorca.

His first work was Raudt, svart (red, black), from 1983, which is not translated into Spanish. His literary credit includes novels, stories, plays and children’s books. One of his most recent works is Morning and afternoon (Nordic / De Conatus), which by a happy coincidence is published today: it tells the story of the life of a character named Johannes from the cradle to the grave. Trilogy (De Conatus) is another of his translated books: the volume brings together three short novels in which Fosse tells a tragic love story in rural Norway. Septology (De Conatus) is his great novel, in seven parts and several volumes, where the author looks for those details of society that we ignore, but that, even so, condition us. Is Fosse a well-known author? On the social network account X of the Nobel Prize winners (@NobelPrize) at noon yesterday they asked the public if they had read the winner: more than 90% of the participants claimed they had not read it.

Fosse’s writing rhythm is one of his greatest characteristics: he does not usually use periods, only commas, nor capital letters. “I may bring my baggage as a bad musician to the page. For me, writing is listening, it is an act more musical than intellectual. In a text the form must be extremely exact, each comma, each change is measured so that when reading you can feel the waves, a beat, and the change of rhythm as the plot progresses. This unity between form and content is necessary. With writing it happens the same as with a human being: the soul cannot be separated from the body, a corpse is not a person,” he told EL PAÍS in 2019.

“I was captured by that hypnotic way of telling from the first book,” says the writer Pilar Adón, who has the Norwegian as one of her road authors. And she stands out Septology: “It is a global, rounded work, in which the way of narrating is more important than what is narrated. The book is about how the paths we take mark our trajectory and we leave behind what we could be. Spirituality is very important: the entire book resembles continuous prayer, when reading it you enter a kind of trance state.”

His relationship with Spain could be seen in his passion for Federico García Lorca. “I’m passionate about his work, but I don’t remember how I discovered it. He is one of my favorite authors of all time. When I read the translations of his verses I always end up adding my notes. Although I don’t know Spanish, I have adapted Blood Wedding and Bernarda Alba’s house using dictionaries in different languages. There is a very particular sound in his work and I tried to capture the poetry and the clear rhythm of his writing. “Lorca writes literary music similar to what I try to capture,” the author told this newspaper.

Jon Fosse at Det Norske Teatret, Oslo, September 6, 2019. Hakon Mosvold Larsen (EFE)

He also spoke about his relationship with alcohol, which during some stage of his life was close: he was aware of the relationships that alcohol has with creation since ancient times, at least since the drunken poets of Athens. But he drank a lot, and he had to stop. “I have never been able to write when I drank, because I became sentimental, I lost precision, sharpness, focus, clarity; Even with a small amount of alcohol my writing became terrible. I don’t write every day, but when I did, the combination for many years was writing during the day and drinking at night. When I started doing it in the mornings I had to stop. And I did it,” Fosse said.

The ups and downs of the Nobel

The Nobel Prizes are often the subject of controversy, as the award to a singer-songwriter like Bob Dylan was controversial. When Fosse was not yet Nobel, he had opinions about it: “It was a crazy thing. I have translated John Ashbery into Norwegian and thought of him. How could they give it to Dylan and not Ashbery? I do not get it. Then Ashbery died, so he won’t win it anymore. There is something wrong. Dylan has wonderful songs and Mr. Tambourine Man It is great poetry in the form of song lyrics. But it’s much better when you hear it sung than when you read it, and the key for me is that if this is a literature award in the strict sense, why not Ashbery?

Last year’s winner was French writer Annie Ernaux; This recognized a long career that was not always valued, due to the author’s taste for the autobiographical (or autofiction). The Nobel Prize in Literature is frequently a source of controversy, whether due to the literary genre that is awarded (such as autofiction, reporting, in the case of Svetlana Aleksievich, and even song, in the case of Bob Dylan), or by the origin of the winner, sometimes distant (from the Eurocentric point of view). Authors such as the Chinese Mo Yan or the Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah were unknown to most Western readers.

As for gender (not literary, but identity), although during the 20th century the prize was totally unbalanced in favor of men, as was the sign of the times, in recent years it has been balanced: the list of winners seems flow according to each era. With this award winner there are 103 men and 17 women. In the last decade, five women and five men have won it, complete parity. Since 2017, when Kazuo Ishiguro won, there has been gender alternation each year. Jon Fosse was one of the most popular names in the pools; Other most likely names were the Chinese Can Xue, the Australian Gerald Murnane, the Canadian Anne Carson or the Russian Liudmila Ulítskaya. Despite everything, Fosse is not very interested in contemporary literature, as he explained to this newspaper in 2019. He preferred to read theology. “I would love to be a priest, I think.”

