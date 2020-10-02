Jon Bon Jovi, the lead singer of the band Bon Jovi, which triumphed in the 1990s, has had a busy year with his properties. In February, he put his mansion in New Jersey (New York), a French-inspired castle overlooking the tranquil Navesink River up for sale for $ 20 million (about 18.5 million euros); And in August the rock star sold another house he had in Florida for 17 million to buy a new home in the same neighborhood on the same day, for which he paid out 36.6 million euros. His real estate comings and goings have little to do with the stability that the musician has shown in his private life.

In an interview with the magazine People, as part of the promotional tour of his latest album, 2020, has spoken of his love story with more sincerity than ever: “I fell in love with her as soon as I saw her and that has not changed in 40 years,” says Jon Bon Jovi. The musician was accompanied during the meeting by his wife whom he met in high school and with whom he has four children: Stephanie, 27, Jesse, 25, Jacob, 18 and Romeo, 16.

A lasting love story that would not have greater significance if one of its protagonists did not belong to the world of rock, where romantic relationships are often volatile and millionaire divorces abound. This has not been the case with this couple who met as teenagers and who ended up getting married in 1989 when the singer secretly traveled to Las Vegas during a tour stop. New Jersey. Since then there have been no known public fissures in their relationship and now the artist says that the only secret to the success of their relationship is to have “mutual respect”. “We have grown up together and we really like each other. We want to hang out together, ”Bon Jovi says in the interview. To which his wife jokingly adds in reference to her husband: “I always said I was good at detecting potential. I have a gift”.

Many hit songs, long tours around the world, and many female fans have passed along the way, but Jon says his solid bond with Dorothea is stronger than all those worldly revolutions. “She is, without a doubt, my rock,” he says of his wife. The rocker recognizes, in any case, that to make his partner work they have “worked hard.” “But we enjoy each other and we have never been dazzled by what celebrities can do,” he continues to explain. “We have witnessed what has happened over the years with people close to us and with others we knew from afar. I write songs, I’m good at interpreting them, but that’s just what I do, it’s not who I am. “You only spend your life and if you grow up sharing the same values ​​and we both seek to know and respect each other …”, interrupted Dorothea; phrase that Jon ended up saying: “You survive.” His wife supported this ending and added: “Our priority was always the family, then knowing that we were doing things well and getting involved with the community.”

That does not mean that the singer was a saint. In 2007 she acknowledged that she had missed “tons of birthdays and school performances.” Dorothea knew what she was sticking to, “the interviewer said then,” she didn’t get halfway there. What I can say is that I don’t have a lover. or another family out there. You will never read something like that about me. “He also spoke about drugs:” I did that about drugs very early. But it helped me to learn very soon what they were and know that I was too involved. I have always I thought that I don’t have the mental stability to handle drugs ”.

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea have not forgotten, despite their success and accumulated wealth, the place where they were born, New Jersey, and they perform in the same area, where they have also lived afterwards, although in a very different way, solidarity actions for the community. It is another of the things that unites them. “Dorothea and I are proud to be born and raised in New Jersey. We have raised our children here and we are happy to contribute to improving the community that has given us so much, “he said in an old interview. Bon Jovi and his wife founded in 2006 JBJ Soul Kitchens, a non-profit company that, as a restaurant, serves meals to people in precarious situations in an environment that is also attended by clients who can make voluntary donations to help pay for the minimal costs of this initiative. “When we see injustices or people suffering, we want to help. We are lucky and have the ability to do that, ”his wife now explains.

Jon Bon Jovi is actually called John Bongiovi and his career seems like a story of the realization of the typical American dream. His father was a barber, his mother was a Playboy and they met while the former was a soldier in the Navy. When John finished high school, the financial situation of the family forced him to look for a job and he fell as a floor cleaner at the legendary Power Plant studio, where Bruce Springsteen recorded Born in the USA. He recorded his first song on a cassette tape and took it to a local radio station and it was the good reception of the listeners that made him land his first record deal, adopt the stage name of Jon Bon Jovi and sign his bandmates. group: Richie Sambora, David Bryan, Tico Torres and Alec Such.

They prevailed especially among women – more than 60% of those attending their concerts were girls – and not so much among rock purists, who equally criticized the exaggerated manes of the group’s members as the clichés of their songs or the smile Jon Bon Jovi in ​​a guild accustomed to a harsher image. His rock with pop choruses triumphed and so many years later he is still active. But not everything has been rosy. When Jon was not yet 30 years old, he fell into a depression after 16 uninterrupted months of world tour in which, he said, he could only stay awake by resorting to asteroids. He appealed to a psychologist who spent 15 minutes, but decided to fire his representative, his agents and his advisers. He became the manager of his own band and it seems that he hasn’t done badly staying true to himself. The same formula that he seems to have used to achieve a lasting marriage in a world as fast as rock and roll.