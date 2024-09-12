American singer Jon Bon Jovi (62 years old, New Jersey) avoided a possible tragedy in Nashville, capital of the State of Tennessee (United States), on Wednesday, September 11, by persuading a woman, who seemed to want to jump from a bridge, to return to a safe area, according to the local police. The incident occurred on the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge, which crosses the Cumberland River, according to a message published by the Nashville Police on the social network X, and which has made the artist a hero for many on social networks.

“A round of applause to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Bridge on Tuesday night. Bon Jovi helped coax her off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety,” it reads. Police publicationwhich was accompanied by a statement from Police Chief John Drake: “It takes all of us helping to keep each other safe.”

The artist and a video production assistant were the ones who intervened to prevent the woman from jumping. The local newspaper The Tennessean reported that the moment was captured on video, initially posted by the police on YouTube and also shared in their X message. This was subsequently removed by the platform, but can still be seen in the news on the American media website.

The footage shows a woman in a blue shirt on the other side of the railing of the bridge in the city famous for country music, with her arms clinging to it. Bon Jovi and the production assistant were walking along the bridge when they noticed the situation. The assistant started the conversation with the woman and, within a few seconds, Bon Jovi joined and approached her to talk. After the short dialogue, the woman turned to them, who after another few seconds of conversation helped her back to the safe side of the railing. Once safe, Bon Jovi hugged her, and after another brief conversation they are seen walking away from the railing. According to the The TennesseanBon Jovi was on the bridge filming a music video for his song The People’s House, one of the songs on the album Forever —which the band published last June. The bridge remained open to the public during the recording. In 2014, the bridge was renamed in honor of the publisher of The Tennessean John Seigenthaler, who also prevented a man from jumping off it in the 1950s.

“Out of respect for the private citizen who experienced a moment of crisis, Bon Jovi has refused to speak in detail to the media,” writes the local newspaper. For the moment, the artist has not made any kind of statement on his social networks either. In 2006, Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, founded the JBJ Soul Foundationwhich helps people in times of crisis, from hunger to homelessness, for which the singer has received training to speak to people in difficult situations. “The organization’s goal is to recognize and maximize the human potential of people affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs,” the foundation says of its goals on its website.