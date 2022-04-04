Jon Batiste’s “We Are” was awarded Best Album of the Year at the 64th Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States

“I believe it to the bottom of my heart. There is no better musician, song or actor. The arts are subjective and meet people when they are most needed,” said the musician when collecting the award on the same stage that revolutionized minutes before singing the upbeat “Freedom,” one of the songs included on the award-winning album.

Batiste outperformed Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”; Justin Bieber’s “Justice”; Lil Nas X’s “Montero” & Doja Cat’s “Planet Her,” Kanye West’s “Donda,” Taylor Swift’s “Evermore,” Tony Bennett’s “Love for Sale,” “Back of My Mind” , by HER and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish.

“I admire all the artists in this category, keep being yourselves,” Batiste asked.

The musician was crowned one of the favorites of the night by accumulating 11 nominations, more than other artists in this edition. This record is only surpassed by those set by Michael Jacson in 1984 and Babyface in 1997.

At the end of the night, the 35-year-old artist took home five awards. Among them, the best music video for “Freedon” and the best soundtrack, because in addition to best solo album, he also competed for the music of the movie “Soul”, from the Pixar studio.

“I’m not doing this for the prizes,” Betiste said in the press room.

It is not the first time that the name of Jon Batiste shines at the Grammy gala, since in 2008 he stood out at the award ceremony for being the first African-American musician to win one of the coveted awards.

It is worth mentioning that since 2015 he has been the main musician of the television program “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS, the same chain that broadcasts the Grammy gala every year.