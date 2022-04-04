Jon Batiste poses with his five Grammy Awards last night in Las Vegas. ETIENNE LAURENT (EFE)

People have been known to come to Las Vegas to try their luck at the roulette and blackjack tables, but chance had few surprises for the inaugural Grammy Awards held in the popular resort of the desert. The night of the industry awards consecrated Jon Batiste, who started as the favorite with eleven nominations and has won five, including Album of the Year for we are. The evening also elevated Olivia Rodrigo as the new princess of pop. At 19, the former Disney star won three gramophones, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for her best-selling album. Sour. Beats Britney Spears, who has only won one Grammy. This at an age that does not allow him to sit down to bet at one of the tables of the MGM, the casino where the most famous awards in the music industry were awarded. The 64th edition of the Grammys was conducted without shocks or slaps. It was marked by a moment of solidarity with Ukraine and by a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who passed away recently.

More information

“There is no better musician, nor better artist… All this is subjective. I believe that music has a radar and finds people when they need it most”, said Batiste, 35, when collecting the most important award of the night. It was the only one given to him during the three and a half hour televised ceremony. Before, he received the Best Video for liberty, a tribute to New Orleans, a musical city that he pays homage to with his jazz and a mix of other black genres. With cry also triumphed in the American Roots category, where folk and bluegrass. He also took two others for the music and arrangements of Soulthe Pixar film that earned him an Oscar last year.

The night began with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who with Silk Sonic have revived the funk and soul sounds of the 70s. “That could explain the inflation,” joked comedian Trevor Noah, who repeated for the second consecutive year as host of the gala Theirs was the first of several musical numbers, including Korean phenomenon BTS, HER, Little Nas X and Chris Stapelton, who took home Country Album. It was a prescient Silk Sonic performance, leading a successful residency in Las Vegas, a city that has hosted the awards for the first time, which were to be delivered in January in Los Angeles but the date and place were changed due to the pandemic.

For Mars and .Paak it was the award that opened the broadcast (out of a total of 86 given throughout the day): Best Song, for leave the door open. Two hours later they returned to the stage to take one of the most important, Recording of the year. “We’re trying really hard to stay humble right now, but in the industry we call this a clean sweep,” .Paak joked. “Drinks are on us!” he added as Bruno Mars smoked a cigarette next to him. The couple took home two other awards in the Rhythm & Blues category.

The Grammys have been delivered a week after the Oscars of the Will Smith slap, an incident that monopolized the entire week of show business. “We’re going to avoid saying any names tonight,” Noah joked early in the evening. Questlove, head of The Roots and winner of the statuette for Best Documentary also referred to that moment. “Please don’t let anyone come closer than 15 meters to me, keep your distance,” said the man who forgot his winning speech after the ex-Hollywood hero’s slap to Chris Rock.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

The music awards could not help but follow a trail left by the awards given out last week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the Grammys after Oscar producers refused to add him to their broadcast because they thought it would become a superficial nod to Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

Zelensky, in his iconic military shirt, delivered a recorded message. “War, what is more opposed to music?” Asked the president, who recalled that the Russian offensive in his country has left 400 children injured and 153 minors dead. “In our land we are fighting against Russia, who brings us a horrible silence. The silence of her bombs. Fill this silence with your music, fill it today with the truth of this war on social media,” said Zelensky, who asked viewers to do their best to “help.” The message gave rise to John Legend and his piano, who was accompanied by the singer Mika Newton, who has a sister on the front lines, and the poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. The reaction achieved seemed to agree with the producers of the Oscar. It was a tribute that was shoehorned into an apolitical ceremony and in front of guests who, seconds before, were toasting with champagne. The imprint of the moment had been erased minutes later, when Lady Gaga sang songs from her duet album with Tony Bennett, who retired from the stage last year, with a Big Band.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, her brother, showed in Las Vegas why they are at the top of the industry. A week ago they picked up the Oscar for the theme they composed for the most recent installment of James Bond. This Sunday they recreated on stage the video of happier than ever, the title track from Eilish’s most recent album. The singer, who always wears baggy clothes that are the exception on red carpets full of fitted dresses, paid tribute by singing with a black T-shirt by Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died unexpectedly in Colombia.

Dave Grohl’s band won three Grammys tonight. The group was supposed to perform tonight, but their participation was cancelled, like the rest of the 2022 tour, due to the death of the drummer. A tribute to Hawkins opened the poignant farewell segment to the musicians who have passed away this year, who were sent off with themes from Broadway giant Steven Sondheim. It was the last goodbye to celebrities like Meat Loaf, Charlie Watts, Lee Scratch Perry, DMX, Ronnie Spector and Vicente Fernández, the Mexican ranchera singer, who won a posthumous Grammy.