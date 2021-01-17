Jon aspiazu, a regular collaborator in all the teams that Ernesto Valverde has trained, including Barcelona has prepared for the newspaper ‘El Correo’ an analysis of the Barcelona squad for the final of the Super Cup That tonight he will face the Blaugrana team with Athletic Bilbao.

The one who was Barça’s second coach until a year ago, when after the Super Cup played in Arabia Josep Maria Bartomeu decided to fire the technical team to finally hire Quique Setién, In his article, he highlights Dembélé as one of the pieces that can be decisive in tonight’s game.

“The permanent threat may be Ousmane Dembélé, explosive in individual duels, capable of making explosive internships, and at the same time capable of committing desperate losses due to his excess of individualism”writes Aspiazu.

Obviously, the former second coach of the Blaugrana also puts the focus on Messi, who assures that “His presence to a certain extent will condition the chances of the rojiblanco team. He is the soul of the team. Everyone grows with your contest. he makes the group play, he is the most contrasted assistant and he has recovered the success in front of goal ”.