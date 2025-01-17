It has its headquarters in Portillo de Toledo, a small town 45 minutes from Madrid. Jomathe sportswear brand that was born sixty years ago from Fructuoso López’s dream of creating his own company and that faces the year 2025 positioned among the best in the world. A gigantic complex, which is astonishing for its size and the volume of products it moves, with more than 84,000 references, sales in 140 countries and which generates some 700 direct jobs. And it doesn’t stop there, as a future expansion is planned.

This Thursday the presentation of the brand’s new products took place for the 2025 seasonin which it insists on its commitment to creativity and technology to differentiate itself and reach new markets, as explained by its CEO and marketing director, Marina López.

«Creativity and technology are the key to differentiating ourselves. This summer has been very important because at the Paris Games 15% of the Olympians wore Joma clothing,” López stressed at the event, along with her father and founder, and surrounded by athletes such as former Olympic high jump champion Ruth Beitia, the two-time marathon world champion Abel Antón, the former middle distance runner Juan Carlos Higuero and the walker Raquel González.

With 150,000 products leaving its headquarters every day, thanks to the five robotic warehouses, the last one launched at the end of 2024, Joma, present in more than 40 countries, is the fourth best positioned brand in the football market, according to Football Benchmark, after Puma, Adidas and Nike and sponsors more than 300 professional teams around the world.









“I never felt self-conscious”

«This is done with enthusiasm, with great enthusiasm. My thing was to complicate myself, want to succeed and make a brand that would last over time. I traveled all over the world and never felt self-conscious because I thought I could keep up with the others.. “There are no taller skyscrapers,” recalled Fructuoso López, the ‘architect’ of the company he founded 60 years ago with just eight workers, visibly moved.

The Spanish sportswear brand presented its new products in athletics, tennis, football, futsal, yoga and gym and highlighted its growth as a sponsor of running, trail running, paddle tennis and pickleball events, an emerging discipline in Europe after its ‘boom’ in the United States.

Supported by athletes

In the presentation, directed by Joma ambassador Ruth Beitia, elite athletes José Antonio Diestro, Juanlu Esbrí, Vero Virseda, Raquel González, Carla Arce, Pedro Vega, Agustín Luján, Andrés Jiménez, Miguel Heras, Gemma participated as improvised models. Arenas, Raúl Campos, Peque and Lucao.

At the same time as it intensifies its internationalization, the CEO of Joma confirmed that this year they will also increase from 35 to 40 own stores in Spain.