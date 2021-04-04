It was at the event held by Warner Bros Jojo Star’s Inherited Soul that the first official scene of the anime adaptation of Stone ocean, in which we will see the daughter of Jotaro kujo.

The previous part (Golden wind) had ended in 2019 with the victory of the team of Giorno giovanna having defeated his enemy. However, since that time there had been no announcement regarding its sequel.

Two years later, we finally have the announcement of the anime adaptation of Stone ocean through the official anime twitter Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures.

What is Stone Ocean about?

The next Joestar we will see is a Jolyne kujo, she is the daughter of Jotaro kujo, unjustly imprisoned for a crime she did not commit.

Couldn’t he escape like his father did at the time? The problem is that, unlike Jotaro, in the Stone Ocean saga she is abandoned by her father and her family.

When Jolyne receives an unexpected visit from his father, refuses to go. But, that’s where the story begins: Jotaro discovered the truth, she had been framed by enemies of the foundation SpeedWagon and family Joestar.

Unable to defend themselves, we see their Stands succumb to a new enemy. Jotaro he has lost his memory and his power. So, Jolyne decides to stay in prison to fight. This is where Stone Ocean begins.

Do we have a date for the first chapter?

This is one of the most exciting parts of the manga and it will be a turning point in the saga due to the consequences that its end will have for the world. Stone ocean It is one of the most anticipated anime.

As we can see in its official website, we already have the official teaser corresponding to Stone ocean.

In its twitter, they also welcomed the voice actress Ai fairouz who will be the voice actress for Jolyne kujo.

The voice actress mentioned how excited she is to give her a voice in Stone ocean, since he was 12 years old he had admired Jolyne kujo and it was thanks to Jojo’z Bizarre Adventure who began to be a voice actress.

We still do not have a date for the arrival of this new member of the Family Joestar, but hopefully the simulcast service that Crunchyroll has carried over with the previous parts.

