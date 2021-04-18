With the announcement of the anime of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the interest in this saga of Hirohiko araki it has increased significantly.

It is not for less, since the last animated adaptation, that of Golden wind, ended in July 2019. The fans have had to wait a long time to hear about it, but finally things went well. With a fresh story a new protagonist enters the scene.

Jolyne Cujoh is the protagonist of Stone Ocean

In this case it is Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Jotaro kujo, one of the Jojo’s More popular. But she is not on very good terms with her father.

It is for the same as in much of history Jolyne he has to deal with his own problems. Luckily he has the help of various characters while he is in a prison.

The problem is that the greatest enemy is someone of great power, and that he is a follower of the fearsome Dio Brando.

Fans celebrate JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime announcement

Luckily Jolyne Cujoh you have the means to cope with problems. Many hope that David Production, the studio behind the anime of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, do an excellent job.

Their participation has not yet been confirmed, but it is most likely. What will be very interesting to see in action is his Booth, Stone free, which is capable of unraveling into strings. She uses it for multiple purposes during the series.

A good cosplay based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Due to its independence and versatility, Jolyne Cujoh has many fans. That is why it is quite frequent that it is the subject of fan arts, And of course, cosplays. Like the one we bring you now, an interpretation of the cosplayer Misaki sai (@saiwestwood).

As can be seen, he sought to stick to his appearance, recreating his hairstyle and outfit. This time he preferred to handle something with more violet and reddish tones than the traditional greens and blues.

What he did retain is the butterfly-shaped tattoo that Jolyne carried on the arm in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The quality of the photography and the setting is quite good.

It is certainly a cosplay that takes into account all the details to stand out. Especially since there are many based on the daughter of Jotaro. All because he is a character that exudes style throughout the pages of the original manga and will surely do so in the anime.

