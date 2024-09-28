Mexico City.- Angelina Jolie has dropped her lawsuit against the FBI related to the investigation into an alleged incident of abuse between her and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The actress, 49, filed a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice on September 25, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The controversy dates back to a physical altercation that took place on a private jet in 2016, involving Jolie, her children and Pitt. The FBI investigation was initiated after an anonymous call, but was closed on November 22 of that same year without charges being filed against Pitt. In April 2022, Jolie filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” relying on the Freedom of Information Act. In her request, she sought details about the FBI investigation related to the domestic violence incident, in which she and her minor children were cited as victims and witnesses.

Sources close to the actress indicated that the move was strategic, designed to obtain information that could harm Pitt in the context of their prolonged custody dispute over their six children.

“Angelina is likely looking for some information she can use against Brad,” an anonymous source shared. In previous legal filings, Jolie had alleged that Pitt “strangled one of the children and punched another in the face” during the flight from France to California, in addition to accusing him of throwing beer and wine at her and the children. Shortly after, the protagonist of Maleficent filed for divorce from the actor. Pitt denied all allegations, calling them “completely false.”