Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Jolanda Renga for being the daughter of Ambra Angiolini and Francesco Renga. Over the last few hours, the new 18-year-old has indulged in a harsh outburst on social media to respond to all the criticisms she has received regarding her physical appearance. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Jolanda Renga knows how much it weighs to be the daughter of two celebrities as it always finds itself being compared to his parents. This is what has happened to her since she was a child but now she herself has decided to break the silence.

He did it through a moving video posted on his profile Tik Tok. The 18-year-old appears in front of the camera in close-up and begins her touching monologue with them words:

Hi, I’m Jolanda, the ugly daughter ‘You are ugly’ is something I always say to myself, since I was little and I see myself in the mirror, since I see myself in photos. ‘You are ugly, you have an ugly nose, an ugly smile, an ugly mole, ugly legs, everything is ugly.

The eldest daughter of the famous couple wanted to demonstrate that she is not thephysical aspect what matters in a person but are i values and the uniqueness that distinguish it. Later she wanted to ask excuse me to herself:

I have to say that at the beginning I felt bad, very bad, so today, instead of telling me that, I decided to apologize because I gave importance to these people’s words.

Jolanda’s was a speech moving and full of awareness that went straight to people’s hearts. In this way the daughter of Ambra Angiolini and Francesco Renga concluded hers monologue: