Joko and Klaas documented the shift of a nurse from Münster on Wednesday. The response is huge. Jens Spahn now also spoke in a press conference.

Update from April 1, 2021, 11:21 a.m.: “Good evening Jens Spahn, are you receiving ProSieben?” Asks Alexander Jorde on Twitter. The nurse is one of the people who also spoke in the report with the hashtag “# not self-evident”. Joko and Klaas used the airtime they had won in the game against the broadcaster ProSieben and showed Meike Ista’s care shift at the Münster University Hospital. Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf normally win 15 minutes of prime time airtime, with which they can do whatever they want. This time they inaugurated ProSieben – and showed a seven-hour shift from a first-person perspective. With this they set a big exclamation mark on the topic of care emergency. The report was celebrated on Twitter by viewers and by other TV stations. Arte and RTL2 commented with “standing ovations” and “chapeau” calls.

But politics, which were repeatedly reproached during the broadcast, also showed reactions to the broadcast. Olaf Scholz said on Twitter: “You can’t say it often enough – thanks to all the nurses! Nothing works without them. The answer to this realization is not to applaud. Respect means: good wages and working conditions. ”

Joko and Klaas (ProSieben): Now Jens Spahn expresses himself

But Health Minister Jens Spahn, who was addressed directly, also mentioned the program in his live press conference the next day (April 1). So it was mainly about the vaccination campaign in Germany, which should continue to pick up speed at the end of April. He finally said: “It is good that the nursing care in Germany is now running in prime time. I think it’s good that this mission can also be seen in real time, on TV. That shows us how important it is to see what is being done in the intensive care units. ”And further:“ Nurses deserve our respect, but also better working conditions ”. These working conditions are to be improved in further discussions. About the Statement by Jens Spahn * also reports msl24.de *

Joko and Klaas (ProSieben): They write “German TV history” with a nursing emergency documentary

First report from April 1, 2021:

Munich – Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufler-Umlauf won their first duel against ProSieben in 2021. That means: 15 exclusive minutes at prime time on Wednesday evening. The subject: care. During the Corona * pandemic, it became even more important, as medical staff worked at the limit and beyond due to the sometimes overloaded intensive care units. And because nurses always work overtime, the 15 minutes of broadcasting time have been turned into seven hours.

The aim was to draw attention to the important work of the nursing staff, to document the lack of recognition and the nursing emergency and to involve the audience. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t post experiences on social media using the hashtag #. The hashtag trended to number one on Twitter after a short time. The enthusiasm for the documentary was immediately huge. Even competing broadcasters like Arte or RTL praised Prosieben. Arte wrote: “What is happening at @ProSieben should be a piece of German TV history. Chapeau “

Nursing emergency in Germany: Joko and Klaas use ProSieben to turn 15 minutes into an hour-long report

Right at the beginning of the show, Joko & Klaas announce a novelty: ProSieben* was brought on board. The broadcaster granted the duo more than 15 minutes for this contribution and even refrained from advertising. Then a quote is faded in: “We are taken for granted. But we are not. “

Then someone films how he or she enters a clinic in the dark. Shortly afterwards you can see a nurse at work. The viewer is there up close, at the bedside, with the patients. Without joke, but in complete seriousness. The article by Joko & Klaas, which is like a report, shows the everyday life of the nursing staff. Some have their say. It quickly becomes clear that the 15 minutes are not only slightly longer, because the station shows the nurse’s entire working day in one go.

All those who have their say in the documentary emphasize that their job and their patients are important to them. But a growing shortage of staff and the threat of nursing care troubled the clinics and thus also all the people who are dependent on them.

Joko & Klaas (ProSieben) LIVE: The nurse names the dramatic overtime account of colleagues

“Nurses go home every day with the feeling that they have forgotten things. With the fear of having made mistakes that have consequences. Mistakes that are dangerous, ”reports one of the nurses.

Another nurse describes his job as a struggle: Due to a lack of staff, the patient cannot be given enough attention. “It is always planned carefully,” says another person affected. “I know colleagues who have over 300 hours of overtime. As a result, nurses burn out inside ”.

A geriatric nurse complains that old people’s homes are primarily “about money” and “profit”. The financing system created incentives to save in the care system.

Joko & Klaas (ProSieben): Nurses are asking for more money

A nurse describes the current situation in German hospitals. Even before Corona *, houses had reached their limits. While the nursing staff was applauded at the beginning of the corona crisis, it became quite quiet afterwards.

In the end, all the nurses in the contribution agree: "The nursing profession must be better remunerated." Both the burden of the job – some have seen Corona * patients die – and the responsibility would justify a higher salary. Criticism of politics should not be missing either. An announced corona bonus was not received by the carers.

