I.In an extraordinary action, the private broadcaster ProSieben cleared its program on Wednesday evening to report on everyday life from overworked nursing staff in Germany. Numerous women and men from hospitals and old people’s homes spoke under the motto “Not to be taken for granted” and pointed out the problems in care.

The entertainers Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf had again gained free airtime and this time use it to point out the care emergency. At 8.15 p.m. a program started on the private broadcaster famous for entertainment, which lasted far longer than the usual 15 minutes – it is still running, for example here on the Klaas Instagram channel, and should be broadcast until early Thursday.

The spectators optically followed a shift of the health and nurse Meike Ista in the bone marrow and transplant center of the Münster University Hospital with a small camera (documented from March 18, 2021).

Especially at the beginning of the program, voices and heads of other nurses such as Alexander Jorde from Hildesheim or Franziska Böhler from Frankfurt am Main were played, pointing out the need in German hospitals. Above all, they made the heavy burden and poor pay clear. For decades, politics and society have failed to organize fair pay and manageable amounts of work.

The Cologne nurse Dustin Struwe said it was sad that a pandemic like Corona was necessary to illustrate the dire situation of care in Germany. The Bottrop geriatric nurse Flora Reiling said, for example, that it was bad that sometimes only two carers were responsible for 35 people in need of care.

The Bielefeld intensive care nurse Ralf Berning pointed out the ongoing overload. He knows people who work 23 days in a row, that is “completely inhuman”. He had been a soldier for a long time and would rather go back to Afghanistan than experience something as bad as during the second Corona wave in autumn.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



The Düsseldorf nurse Metin Dogru said he loved his job, but many also gave up because it was too strenuous.

The two entertainers Joko Winterscheidt (42) and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (37) repeatedly deal with socially relevant topics in their program “Joko & Klaas Live”. The presenters earned the free airtime in the show “Joko & Klaas versus ProSieben”, which was broadcast on Tuesday, in which they compete against their employer in several competitions.

For the first time in the special story of “Joko & Klaas Live” since 2019, the entertainers had asked ProSieben this time to allow more airtime than the usual quarter of an hour.

“Something like that turns something upside down in such a channel and, strictly speaking, contradicts every rule of television,” Klaas introduced the long-term care emergency special broadcast. Joko added: “A topic that affects us all, right in the middle of life, and yet too often at the very edge of general perception. Many issues in life only get the status they deserve when you have the opportunity to put yourself in a life that is not necessarily your own. “

Joko and Klaas thanked the station in Unterföhring near Munich. “We are very pleased that you want to implement this idea – which is very unusual for a television station – with us”, both announced in the afternoon. ProSieben boss Daniel Rosemann had stated: “Joko and Klaas really have a special idea for an extraordinary campaign. ProSieben wants to support this idea. “