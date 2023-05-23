The avenger of the Lakers dragged the Nuggets to the Finals with his slow and refined basketball. Born in a village in Serbia, he is light years away from the stereotype of the player all glitter and sequins
L’interviewer asks him: “How much does this trophy, for best player in the Conference final, mean to you?”. Response from Nikola Jokic, who only a few minutes earlier dragged the Denver Nuggets to the first Finals in their history: “Honestly nothing”. The Joker Serbian is all here.
#Jokic #basketball #antistar #Denver #loves #America #snubs
Leave a Reply