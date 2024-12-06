Nikola Jokic achieved the 139th triple-double of his NBA career with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists. The Serbian thus surpassed the legendary Magic Johnson as the third player with the most triple-doubles in NBA history, only behind his teammate Russell Westbrook (200) and the now retired Oscar Robertson (181). He achieved it in the game in which his team, the Denver Nuggets, lost 126-114 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kenny Atkinson’s team added its 20th victory, being the best team in the NBA at the start of the season (20-3). Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and Darius Garland 24 for Cleveland.

Warriors, 99 – Rockets, 93

Without Stephen Curry or Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors (13-8) put themselves in the hands of Jonathan Kuminga, with 34 points – a personal record – in his team’s victory over the Houston Rockets (15-8).

Kuminga scored a key basket with 16.9 seconds left that put the Warriors up 5 (98-93) after a very close game. He also grabbed the defensive rebound and caused a foul on the next play that ended the duel. For the Rockets, Alperen Sengun scored 16 points and Dillon Brooks, 15. The two teams will meet again in one of the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup, next Thursday in San Francisco.

Raptors, 92 – Thunder, 129

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-5) remain first in the NBA Western Conference after their victory today in Toronto. Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points for the Thunder despite going 1 for 10 from 3-point range. Jalen Williams had 20.

The Thunder had 14 steals and 11 blocks during the game. For the Toronto Raptors (7-16), Jonathan Mogbo and RJ Barrett finished with 17 points each.

Knicks, 125 – Hornets, 101

After an even first half with the New York Knicks (14-8) only 3 up, the Manhattan franchise went on a 38-16 run in the third quarter, with 15 points from OG Anunoby, which knocked out the Charlotte Hornets ( 6-16).

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 27 points and 16 rebounds, Anunoby scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson 24. For the Hornets, Brandon Miller scored 26.

Grizzlies, 115 – Kings, 110

Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) and Sacramento Kings (10-13) played an even game, with multiple alternations on the scoreboard that the locals ended up leading, for their seventh straight victory at the FedEx Forum. Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane each scored 18 points. The Canarian Santi Aldama had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies bench contributed 60 points, more than half of the team’s total. For the Kings, DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis had his usual double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Pelicans, 126 – Suns, 124

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-18) snapped a 9-game losing streak on the day of the return of Brandon Ingram, who scored 29 points. David Booker for the Phoenix Suns (12-9) scored 28, but saw Herb Jones block the triple at the buzzer that would have given his team the victory. CJ McCollum had 25 points for the Pelicans and Bradley Beal 24 for the Suns.

Mavericks, 137 – Wizards, 101

The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) had a party to celebrate their qualification for the NBA Cup finals. Jason Kidd’s men are going through a sweet moment and have won 10 of their last 11 games. Luka Doncic had a triple-double (21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) for the victory, which sinks the Washington Wizards (2-18) a little deeper into the bottomless pit in which they are mired.

The capital franchise added its sixteenth consecutive defeat, equaling the worst streaks in its history established for the first time in the 2009-2010 season and again during the last 2023-2024 season.

Spurs, 124 – Bulls, 139

Montenegrin Nikola Vucevic scored 39 points in the Chicago Bulls’ (10-13) away victory in San Antonio. His teammate Ayo Dosunmu recorded the first triple-double of his NBA career with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. For the San Antonio Spurs (11-11), who were playing without the injured Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson scored 28 points.