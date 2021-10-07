The current MVP restarts with 17 points and 10 assists. Doncic and Porzingis already close together, Gallinari at rest

Jokic immediately enchants, Doncic and Porzingis seem to be in harmony, the Lakers, still without LeBron and Westbrook, lose to Phoenix and Trevor Ariza for two months: operated. This is the showcase of the 7 pre-season NBA matches of the Italian night.

The protagonist – Nikola Jokic debuts with a bang. In San Francisco, on his first pre-season outing, he scores 17 points (7/11), drops 10 rebounds, adds 2 assists and as many blocks in just 16 minutes. Spectacular. The current MVP may have been uploaded by the anonymous Espn poll according to which the NBA general managers interviewed did not consider him among the top 6 candidates for next season’s MVP award … The game was won by the Warriors, however , with Poole continuing to score a lot, this time 17 points, from deputy Thompson. Many minutes off the bench for Bjelica, who could have a more significant role than imagined at first.

The match – Dallas was one of the big disappointments of last season. The Mavs in their 111-101 win over Utah, the league’s best-ever team in the last regular season, showed encouraging signs of prospect. Doncic and Porzingis only played the first half against Jazz without Mitchell and Gobert, but they impressed. Especially the Slovenian: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists in 16 ‘of play. The Latvian, like Luka, only played 16 minutes, scoring 7 points, but above all he finally seemed to be in full health at the beginning of the season. If they are roses …

Italian – Danilo Gallinari rested and missed the Atlanta game with Cleveland. His Hawks lost 96-99 at home to Cleveland. There was not even Young, bruised, 22 points of Reddish. The Cavs used a “real” rotation with only 10 players employed, the ones that count, Mobley and Allen long starters and Love and Markkanen, with Rubio’s support, from the bench.

To be reviewed – The Lakers also lose their second pre-season outing, after the one with the Nets. Against Phoenix this time. Above all, Trevor Ariza lost for two months: he had an operation on his right ankle. The winger, 36, formerly of Miami, returning to yellow and purple, is one of 11 new signings in Los Angeles. Among them is Russell Westbrook, who like LeBron James has not even played against the Suns. Who won 117-105, with Paul regularly on the court and Ayton in evidence: 14 points and 11 rebounds. They did discuss the journalistic rumors of an impasse about his contract renewal. In the meantime, anyway …

Results – Phoenix-Los Angeles Lakers 117-105 (Bridges 15, Monk 18), Detroit-San Antonio 115-105 (Grant 19, Forbes 20), Atlanta-Cleveland 96-99 (Reddish 20, Sexton 19), New Orleans-Orlando 104 -86 (Murphy 20, Carter 13), Dallas-Utah 111-101 (Doncic 19, Butler 22), Golden State-Denver 118-116 (Poole 17, Jokic 17), Los Angeles Clippers-Sacramento Kings 98-113 (Boston 20, Fox 23).

October 7, 2021 (change October 7, 2021 | 08:43)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.