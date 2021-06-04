On April 13 he made crack Jamal Murray’s knee and the Nuggets season was, theoretically, mortally wounded. The coup was very hard: in the Rockies it had been orchestrated a all in sealed with the arrival of Aaron Gordon before the market close. A franchise that is sometimes too conservative this time bet on big. And the result looked fascinating: Since Gordon’s arrival (March 25) and until Murray’s injury, the Nuggets seemed like the best team in the NBA, or at least one as good as any.. As capable of winning it all as anyone. Brilliant in attack, at times unstoppable, captivating, and with combinations on the track that burst the ratings efficiency.

But Murray was injured and, who else who less, we all dismissed the Nuggets as candidate. We knew they wouldn’t fall, but we stopped imagining them winning seven-game series to the best teams in the NBA. For now, Denver Nuggets still there. He finished third in the West and has killed the Portland Trail Blazers: 115-126 and 4-2 sealed at home after losing the first game, on his court. The Nuggets have not only won without Murray, they have also won without Will Barton and without PJ Dozier. Namely: without their second big star, without two starters, and without three of the main players in the rotation of guards. The merit is enormous. The award, the second round for the third consecutive year. The message, which is not enough: “We are not satisfied“Said Michael Malone after avoiding the very dangerous seventh game.

The Nuggets’ resilience exercise has been tremendous. Since 2-2 they have overcome the match of the two overtime periods and the twelve triples of Damian Lillard and They have been able to close the series off their track and with a comeback, without letting go to the safety of the home that guaranteed the seventh. The Blazers were winning 91-77 past the middle of the third quarter. And they were 97-84 before a 4-18 on horseback with the last quarter (101-102). In the absence of six minutes the game was 108-108 but there was not even Give me time. The Nuggets linked eleven points (108-119) and there was no longer a case. Lillard hit an ugly blow and Gordon’s last-minute triple ended (115-124) with any hint of suspense. Game over, series finished.

Jokic, who awaits the announcement of his MVP, tohe had 36 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. In the series he has averaged 33 + 10.5 + 4.5 with 53% in shots, 43% in triples and 92% in free throws. The Blazers only had Jusuf Nurkic to do something similar to defend the Serbian, and the Bosnian noticed it: in three of the five previous games he had finished eliminated by fouls, in this one he went to rest without any but committed four in ten minutes of third set, just when the visitor reaction warmed up. It was no coincidence.

In addition to the franchise player, have played a tremendous series Michael Porter Jr (more and more star: 26 + 5 + 4 in this game), Monte Morris (22 + 4 + 9) and an Austin Rivers fish of unemployment On April 20. He started the season with the Knicks and was cut by the Thunder. Facu Campazzo has fulfilled in his first playoff series: holder in a backcourt decimated, plugging holes where he could and with more than 9 points and 5 assists per game. Well. The Nuggets now have a tremendous series ahead of them against the Phoenix Suns. They are not favorites, but no one should bet against them. Not a lot of money.

Groundhog Day in Oregon

Bitterness remains for the Blazers. Much bitterness. Stagnation, tiredness. In sport, not moving forward wears more than going back. At least in the long run. It’s five of the last seven years losing in the first round, so that seems like the most surely real of this team. Since the 2000 West final, when they had the Lakers almost defeated in Staples’ seventh game, the Trail Blazers have played thirteen playoffs, losing eight of them the first time. Damian Lillard has been on board since 2012. He is one of the NBA’s great superstars and a player of Old School, committed to the maximum with his team and without wanting to play elsewhere. But for how long? Before this season he acknowledged that he had asked his managers who were Go for it, that they will look for the leap in quality that never comes. But neither has it been now.

The defense is still a disaster, infamous if you want to compete for the maximum. And the attack, brilliant at first glance, ends up depending too much on his sun king, Lillard, and a McCollum below his best this time. The second best attack, after impossible of the Nets, if regular season and playoffs are added, he stayed dry at one point in the third quarter of what turned out to be the last game of the season for a Blazers who never show up. Nor against the Nuggets without Murray, Barton and Dozier. Faced with an ideal opportunity to show that they could be something else this time. Either.

The game of 55 points and 12 triples Not at all Lillard’s, the previous one, was a perfect metaphor for these past years in Oregon. In the sixth, the point guard finished with 28 points and 13 assists. Has beaten the record for triples in a playoff tie (35) and has become the only one with 200 points and 60 assists in fewer than seven games (They had done it in a playoff, no less, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson and LeBron James). No way: there is no way and the risk now is that Lilllard says Enough, choose change or at least start considering it. It seems impossible that Terry Stotts, coach also since 2012, will continue, and there will be many debates and many rumors from today: McCollum will again be questioned as squire, the secondary ones will return to take a resounding suspense. But it is another matter: the team that is in the second round is the Denver Nuggets, no matter how hard the obstacle appears. Quite the opposite of these Blazers who are already on vacation.