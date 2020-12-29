The Nuggets they debuted their winning record on the third chance. They did it in Denver, at home, for 124-111 before some Rockets who are still in the box and who came from playing a demanding overtime in Portland two nights ago.

The meeting was dominated from the second quarter by the Nuggets with an iron fist. A splendid Nikola Jokic and that they beat the Texans in important aspects such as rebounds (14) or shots (getting 52%).

Jokic began dancing with Wood in the paint and the newcomer to the Rockets what he did was take him out, something that does not usually pose a problem for the Serb. Wood hit three triples in a row to defuse the 10-2 run with which hostilities had opened. That was what they were going to continue playing at, triple the amount, despite the fact that Houston has seen changes in the way of playing with the change of coach. Harris, Tucker and Porter were hitting from outside the arc and Harden’s turn came, surprisingly, after half a quarter. The visitors’ bearded point guard was intoned with five consecutive points, but the first break came and the lights went out.

The Nuggets took advantage of the good rhythm that Murray and Barton are able to print to break up the game. With Harden on the sidelines, few ideas were bright on the Rockets. In almost the blink of an eye the distance went above fifteen (42-26, minute 15) and the moment when Harden returned to the track was already considered somewhat late.

The Rockets continue to count on the losses of Wall, Cousins ​​and Gordon, among others, due to the protocol against the coronavirus. It is not trivial. It was a very great effort to overcome a difference that was already stable and, of course, they did not succeed. It is understandable. James Harden kept trying, reaching 34 points with very good percentages (10/16, 62.5%), but it was too much. In the other trench was a Nikola Jokic who, seeing that the scoring facet already had it covered, dedicated himself to directing traffic on the track, on the pole, race or boat, and how well he does it when he gets. The Serbian center finished the game with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 18 assists, which means he is the only occupant of that position with so many basket passes in an NBA game since Wilt Chambarlain did it in 1968.

For Facu Campazzo it was the first victory in the North American league, yes, but with a bittersweet flavor. He only played the last five minutes, those of the game already decided, seeing Murray (31 minutes) and Morris (24 minutes) ahead in the rotation. The Argentine was able to score 4 points from free throws.