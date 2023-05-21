Nikola Jokić is perhaps the most consistent and reliable player in the NBA. In the four previous games he had chained four triple doubles (10 or more points, rebounds and assists). He is often the best of his team in each of those chapters. This Saturday, however, he had his day off. Partly because things were not going his way and partly because he had accumulated four fouls with almost 20 minutes left in the game. During three quarters of the game, his contribution was discreet, but when the moment of truth arrived, he was the same as always. After beating the Lakers in Los Angeles this Saturday (108-119), the Denver Nuggets are 3-0 in the series and leave the Western Conference final, the best of seven games, almost sentenced.

Denver’s are showing why they’ve been the best regular-season team in the West. Not only do they have Jokić, but they complement him with a powerful outside game led by Jamal Murray, who has reached the playoffs in a state of grace. Murray, who trained at LeBron James’ academy as a teenager, is now on the verge of eliminating the veteran Lakers star.

In the history of best-of-seven matchups, the 149 times a team has gone 3-0 ahead they have come out on top. Only an unprecedented feat can save the Lakers, who host the Nuggets again this Monday.

In the first half of the game, Murray had a scoring feast in what seemed like the continuation of the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the series. He scored 30 points, making drives to the basket, shooting from midrange and mercilessly bombarding the Lakers from the 3-point line. Despite this, at halftime the Nuggets arrived with only a 3-point advantage, because Jokić was not able to accompany Murray in his scoring facet. He made a series of 2 of 8 shots from the field, unusual for a player who in the regular season has had a 63% success rate. Part of the credit goes to Davis and his intimidation under the rim.

Davis also scored 15 points in the first half, going 6 of 11. Austin Reaves scored another 15 points by forcing fouls on his drives to the basket and going 4 of 6. He was the player who kept the Lakers afloat in the difficult moments of the first half. In that first half, LeBron James dedicated himself more to spreading the game than scoring and went into the break with 9 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Nuggets took the lead in the first quarter with a 20-32 lead in the first quarter and the Lakers trailed the entire first half. Shortly before halftime they evened the score, but a last three-pointer sent Denver ahead at halftime (55-58).

Jokić, who had made three fouls before the break, made his fourth with less than 5 minutes left in the second half. At that time he had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. But not even with Jokić on the bench were the Lakers able to turn the score around in the third quarter. With 5:18 to go before halftime, Austin Reaves tied the score at 71 with a three-pointer, but Denver’s team escaped again thanks to a successful outside shot by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. For the Lakers, LeBron James, who had not scored a 3-point basket in the entire tie against the Nuggets, hit the first late in the third quarter and, in the ensuing attack, the second.

They entered the last quarter with a 82-84 score for Denver and with Jokić back on the track. The Lakers went ahead with a triple and entered a phase of alternatives. But the Serbian center was the same as always, the Denver shooters continued with the most refined aim. Jokić has been the best scorer in the last quarter, the difference has been widening and the Lakers have had no option.

At the end of the game, Murray had 37 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, while the Serbian center had 24 points (15 in the last quarter), 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Both have taken turns and surpassed some Lakers who can’t find how to deal with them. In Los Angeles, Davis has added 28 points and 18 rebounds; James, 23 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds and Reaves, 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The feeling, however, is one of impotence among the Angelenos.

The public began to parade before the final horn. Before they had given a gala ovation to the Spanish Pau Gasol, sitting in the front row, among celebrities and stars (Eddie Murphy, Jack Nicholson, Quavo, Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal…) who ended the game disappointed.

The Lakers, the most successful team in the NBA and the traditional dominator of the Western Conference, have been the historical executioners of the Nuggets every time they have met in the playoffs or in the conference final. The last time was in the Orlando bubble, in 2020. The Colorado team is looking for a historic revenge.

In the Eastern Conference final, the third game of the series is played this Sunday in Miami. The Heat have upset with two wins in Boston in the first two games and the Celtics desperately need to close the gap. So far the Miami have been able to play as a team, although a good part of the game has gone by their two stars: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. In the Celtics, Jayson Tatum has left good statistics in the first two games, but they hide his failures in decisive moments. Jaylen Brown has been a little below his level and Al Horford has lost the game under the rings with Adebayo.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.