Denver risked his coat, the Serbian center kept them alive by dragging them to the 126-121 of Game-4

The heart of the Nuggets and a lot of Jokic allow Denver to postpone the holidays. Under 3-0 with Golden State, the Colorado team clings to the production of their MVP (37 points) and Morris’s excellent performance and, with their backs to the wall, manages to find the 126-121 in race-4 that extends the challenge by at least one more match, Wednesday in San Francisco.

the sign of the joker – To remain clinging to a series that is now marked (no one in the history of the playoffs has ever recovered from 3-0) Denver has to ask his MVP for overtime, who also starts with his foot on the accelerator. Jokic does everything at the Nuggets home, on the other hand, however, Thompson’s points give confidence to the Golden State’s attack. The Serbian, however, does not want to hear reasons, he loads the attack of the Colorado team on his shoulders and drags them to the partial of 17-4 which changes the direction of the match. Denver receives an important production from the bench from Hyland and closes the first quarter in crescendo reaching the 26-21. The danger for coach Malone’s team naturally comes from the minutes in which Jokic takes his breath on the bench, but at the beginning of the second period, with the long to rest, the Nuggets start playing splendid basketball. Denver scores 14 of his 16 points in the second half and escapes to +17. The luxury “sixth man” Steph Curry, who once again starts off the bench tries to strike a blow, Kerr also dusts off Kuminga on his first appearance in the series and the Warriors slowly try to return. Golden State also goes to the area but Jokic finds the right answers and keeps the hosts ahead. In the last possession of the first half then Klay Thompson runs into his fourth foul, another bad news for Steve Kerr who sees his team go to the locker room at half-time 11 points down.

grand finale – Fouls do not affect Thompson who comes out of the blocks at supersonic speed in the second half and scores 13 points in the first five minutes, but Golden State fails to get close because on the other side Morris becomes infallible from long distance. Five three-pointers from the Nuggets’ point guard allow the home team to respond blow for blow to the accelerations of the Warriors. The usual Jokic does the rest, Curry begins to pick up pace in attack but Denver remains firmly in control of the match and in the opening of the fourth period with Green’s dunk returns to +11. Cousins’ baskets keep Golden State at a distance even with Jokic out but the Warriors have seven lives and with the production of the Splash Brothers they are back in the wake, arriving at -3 at 3’30 ” from the siren. All to be redone, so for the Nuggets who still manage to get Green out for his sixth foul with 2’05 ” from the end but on the reversal in front of Curry’s three-handed game evened the scores. Morris with a splendid basket brings Denver back in front, then Barton takes care of the accounts with the very heavy triple from the corner of +5 with seven seconds left. The Nuggets are thus still alive in this postseason.

Denver: Jokic 37 (11/16, 3/5, 6/6 tl), Morris 24, Gordon 21. Rebounds: Jokic 8. Assists: Hyland 7.

Golden State: Curry 33 (7/12, 3/11, 10/14 tl), Thompson 32, Wiggins 20. Rebounds: Green 11. Assists: Poole 9.

April 25, 2022 (change April 25, 2022 | 00:44)

