New NBA day in which the season continues its course. The Lakers are still married to defeat and full of injuries, something that prevents them from raising their heads as the games go by and the margin to change the dynamic is getting smaller and smaller. The Clippers win, as do the Bulls. The Jazz continue with their perpetual crisis, the Suns continue to dominate the world and Jokic dominates Giannis in Milwaukee. And, in the middle of all that, the Cavaliers miss a loss in a rare way in Detroit and the Mavericks miss something similar in Orlando. All this and much more, in the summary of the day:

ATLANTA HAWKS 129 – 121 LOS ANGELES LAKERS

The Angelenos also do not raise their heads in Atlanta. Check the chronicle here.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 90 – 115 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

With a great partial in the last quarter (14-31), The Clippers beat the Hornets at home thanks to the duo formed by Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. (19 points per head). In the Hornets, who deflated in the end of the game, the best was LaMelo Ball (23 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists). The Spanish Serge Ibaka played 7 minutes for the Clippers in which he got 6 points and 2 rebounds.

CHICAGO BULLS 130 – 116 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Nikola Vucevic (24 points and 14 rebounds), DeMar DeRozan (23 points and 10 assists) and Zach LaVine (20 points) They formed the heavy artillery of a Bulls team that made 55.6% of their field goals against a team in crisis, the Portland Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum (29 points) was the main offensive reference for the Blazers.

DETROIT PISTONS 115 – 105 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Another of the big surprises of the day was given by the Pistons, second from bottom in the Eastern Conference and that they came back in the last minutes to some Cleveland Cavaliers that arrived launched with eight victories in their last ten games. Cade Cunningham, number one in the last draft, achieved a triple-double (19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) while Saddiq Bey had 31 points for a Pistons that beat the Cavaliers of an outstanding Darius Garland (24 points and 7 assists).

ORLANDO MAGIC 110 – 108 DALLAS MAVERICKS

Unexpected Texan defeat in Florida despite Luka Doncic. Check the chronicle here.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 100 – 136 DENVER NUGGETS

Sunday’s highlight was the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks; that is to say, between Nikola Jokic, MVP of last regular season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, MVP of the previous two seasons. The Serbian center prevailed (18 points with 7 of 9 shots, 9 rebounds and 15 assists), who masterfully guided the Nuggets (five wins in a row) to forcefully storm Milwaukee despite Antetokounmpo’s resistance (29 points and 9 rebounds). The Argentinian Facundo Campazzo, who is not at his best moment in the Nuggets, played 3 minutes in which he got 1 assist.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 126 – 106 UTAH JAZZ

Another team unable to recover and that continues to add one loss after another are the Jazz, that they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and thus chain their fifth consecutive loss at his worst of the season. The American of Dominican origin Karl-Anthony Towns propelled the Minnesota team achieving a triple-double of 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The best Jazz player was Bojan Bogdanovic who finished with 23 points.

PHOENIX SUNS 115 – 110 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

The Arizona team continues to dominate the NBA with an iron fist. Check the chronicle here.