The Denver Nuggets knocked this Wednesday at the gates of heaven for their first NBA title with a victory on the Miami Heat court, the second in the series, thanks to the phenomenal performance of their two stars, Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, who achieved historical records of points, rebounds and assists.

The score, which ended 109-94 and left the tie score at 2-1, did not tell the whole story of a match split in half. In the first, equality was constant and sticky. In the second, the Heat’s dream of leading the tie against their own gradually got out of hand until there was no remedy.

The thing seemed doomed with three minutes remaining in the game and the flocks of fans from Miami dressed in white, who welcomed at home, and after two games in Denver, their first final in nine years, began to leave the stadium en masse. Kaseya Center. No one likes to wallow in disappointment, but traffic is an issue that shouldn’t be trifled with unless it’s for a good reason on game day in a big American city.

Their frustration was marked on their faces with the two most heard words of the night over the stadium’s public address system: Nikola Jokić, the main source of their misfortunes. The Serbian star of the Nuggets, in addition to a great game, made history by becoming the first player to score 30 points, grab 20 rebounds and give 10 assists in a game of the final series. And he did not want to stop there: he finished with 32 points and 21 rebounds in his locker.

Then Jamal Murray entered the books again with just nine seconds left in the game and grabbed his 10th rebound. Nor had two teammates on the same team ever achieved separate records in what lovers of NBA statistics call “triple doubles” (In Murray’s case it was 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds). In the press room after the end of the game, the Serbian, in an exercise of modesty, was full of praise for his teammate: “He is the leader. The rest of us just followed him, ”he said.

Paradoxically, it was within three minutes of the rout that Miami seemed about to rise from its ashes. He even got to nine points. But, alas, the miracle stayed in the waiting room and the Heat’s coach, Erik Spoelstra, and the fans only had one consolation left: to get a local myth, Udonis Haslem, off the horn with twenty seconds to go. He retires at the end of the season, after two decades of faithful services, but at least he was able to get a standing ovation and make another kind of history by becoming the oldest player to play in a final, at the age of 42 (he turns 43 this Friday). .

script change

The script of the night changed at the beginning of the third quarter, when the Denver team, after a laborious first half, took off with a double-digit lead that never left the scoreboard. The difference escalated to 21 points at two and a half minutes of the last quarter. Spoelstra then called a timeout. The music turned up, a thunderous sped-up version of Mommy, what will the black man want? but not even for those reasons did the public, who had started with enthusiasm, regain faith in their team.

The game had started with some Heat who came out eager to show in a hurry that they were capable of achieving what their victory against the odds in Denver, last Sunday, risked. You had to seize the moment: it was the first time in the postseason that the Heat did not go into their third game with a 2-0 score. It was also the first time they had lost at home, after nine games without doing so. The initial boot up worked for them for about eight minutes. By then, Jokić, with his half-European, half-infallible effortless style, was already advancing like a confident general through the enemy positions. The home team’s rush and nerves resulted in one missed opportunity to extend the meager lead after another.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray addresses the media after the game. Rebecca Blackwell (AP)

The first quarter ended with double equality: in the score between the two teams and in the points scored, 10, by the stars of both franchises: Jimmy Butler (who finished with 28 points, to Sam Adebayo’s 22) and Jokić .

The next meeting is on Friday, again in Miami, where the dream of winning the fourth championship in its history (after those of 2006, 2012 and 2013) is still alive among its fans., still not really believing it. “It is enough that we have come this far,” said Big Dan Vainberg, shortly before Wednesday’s game and at the end of a season in which almost nobody gave a penny for them.

The statistics still do not show it: there is no team on the shelves that finished eighth seed in the Eastern Conference that has reached the ring final. This year, the Heat narrowly qualified in the do-or-die playoffs of the play-in, but then they contradicted those who underestimated them by taking ahead, against all odds and in that order, the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, who were left at the gates last season and were the favorites for glory since this half of the country.

Despite the fact that The Heat have shown time and time again that it is not convenient to underestimate them, the truth is that the probability gives an 80% chance of success to the Nuggets: 32 teams out of 40 before them achieved victory in the third game of the series and thus they ended up putting on the ring of champions.

