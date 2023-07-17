Jokers | The Jokeri fans’ share issue again exceeded its goal – a new jackpot is on the way

The supporters of the Jokers have already invested more than 300,000 euros in the share issue, the proceeds of which will be used to purchase shares of the Jokeri Mestis team.

Ice hockey club The share issue of the Joker supporters’ association has once again exceeded its goal.

Supporters have already participated in the directed share issue of the club’s background company with more than 300,000 euros. The fulfillment of the goal was reported over the weekend, and at the same time a new goal of half a million euros was set.

In the Jokerkannattats raffle, supporters can acquire shares of Jokerkannattajat oy. After the ten percent costs of the collection have been deducted, the proceeds will be used to buy shares in Jokerit Helsinki oy, the background company of the Jokers. In return, fans get a seat on the Joker’s board.

Jokerit has promised to direct the amount from the offering to the benefit of junior activities. Chairman of Jokerkannattajat oy Roope Räty highlights two issues in the use of money.

“It can be sharpened so that the hobby costs for young people are as low as possible, so that as many people as possible can do it for as long as possible. Mikko Saarni spoke a lot on the Narriradio podcast that coaching expertise gives you a competitive advantage. It’s certainly also smart,” says Räty.

Saarni is the chairman of Jokerit Helsinki oy.

A rag says that this is in the range of 150 euros. Investments of up to 25,000 euros have been offered, but most of the supporters who have invested have chosen to invest a smaller amount.

As little as 50 euros you could participate in the giveaway. Räty believes that the current withdrawal to the maximum amount is enough.

“In theory, it could be increased, but I don’t think it will be completely full. The auction will be open until the end of August. We are very satisfied with the current situation. Everything that comes is extra for the good of the trains.”

Roope Räty is satisfied with the way the share issue has been participated.

Jokers the return of the representative team to the domestic rinks in the form of games is getting quite close.

For the first time, the team will play in Rauma’s traditional Lace Tournament in less than three weeks.

In the tournament to be played on August 4, the Jokerit will face the Satakunta teams Luko and Ässät in the first group.

The Mestis season starts with an away match against Kiekko-Espoo on September 21.

The return of the Jokers has aroused widespread interest. According to Rädy, about a hundred fans are going to Rauma on trips organized by fan associations.

Some are on an overnight trip, some are on a day trip. Both the start of the games and seeing the familiar group of supporters are already firmly in Rädynk’s mind.

“Many times one waits for the summer to end already. It seems absurd, but looking forward to seeing another group of supporters. Many friends have been made through it.”

Räty is satisfied with what the Joker team has become.

“The attack, in particular, is quite strong, and it seems that the team has four chains capable of producing results. It’s great to see that there are players with wildcard history.”

The league has announced that license applications will not be accepted for the 2024–25 season.

Räty says that he is not worried about the Jokers, but hopes for Finnish ice hockey that competitiveness and openness will be restored.

“If Mestis gets more interest now, it can become a more vibrant series. An upper and lower level, where there are fewer teams at the top than at present, would be good for the entire Finnish pool, when the competition would be tougher.”