Jokers | Russia is wondering if KHL needs Jokers – “Our neighbors did badly, nothing can be done about it”

According to the Russian sports media, the capture of the Jokers caused moral harm to KHL. In Russia, Finnish “partners” would have wanted solidarity.

Jokers The competition at the beginning of its seventh KHL season has led the Russian sports media to consider whether KHL needs the entire Finnish team.

The opening match of the Jokers on Thursday in Minsk, Belarus was canceled in the last tinge, which before the Jokers had had many days in the eyes of the media storm.

The Jokers announced Thursday night that the cancellation was due to security reasons, but Russian media believes it is clear that the real reason lies in politics. In Russia, the cancellation of the Jokers’ play has been called a “diplomatic maneuver” and an “unpleasant precedent.”

Sports magazine Supplier of Sport-Ekspress Alexei Shevchenko considers that the technical loss and fines recorded for the Jokers are a side issue. He sees the “moral harm” to the KHL caused by the Jokers ’actions as the main one – while the team tried to keep its face in their home country.

“This is wrong and unpleasant. The Finns made it clear that the president of KHL has no control over anything. There should be some kind of corporate solidarity. Our neighbors did bad things, you can’t get anywhere, ”Shevchenko wrote on Friday morning. At Sport-Express.

In Finland and there is a consensus in Russia that the Jokers could have handled the cancellation of their game trip better.

Sport-Express thank you Mikhail Zislis considered that the role of the Jokers as representatives of a “civilized Europe” could even have been understood if it had acted differently.

“There’s nothing criminal about it if the team bowed under politicians, the media and their own democratic values,” Zislis write.

“Could have really tried to move the match. Or even nicely refuse the trip, but don’t do it just a few hours before the match. ”

In August, the Jokers asked for the match between it and Dinamo Minsk to be postponed, but the Belarusian club refused.

Zislis finds the announcement by the Jokers on Thursday night about the reason for the cancellation of the game trip strange and late.

“In their home country Jari Kurri maintained its face and even improved its reputation, but to the rest of the world the end result was a scandal that damaged the reputation of the league and the team, ”Zislis estimated.

In Finland has been criticized in recent days for how meaningful it is for both the economically and athletically loss-making Jokers to play with Russian funding at KHL.

The relationship between KHL and the Jokers has also been discussed in Russia. Sport-Ekspress describes it as the “forced marriage” on which the events of the last few days are ultimately based.

According to the magazine, in Finland, Jokers ‘transfer to KHL from the domestic league is still considered a betrayal and Jokers’ KHL losses are happily torn in the Finnish media.

“Even a fundamentally different level of KHL hockey doesn’t make people tolerate the situation.”

Sport-Ekspress is wondering how much KHL and the Jokers need each other.

“In the future, the question will increasingly arise, how necessary is it to hold the team with both hands?”