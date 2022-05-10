Jokers MTV Sports: Opposition against Jari Kurr inside the Finnish Championship

The KHL years have eaten away at the credibility of the puck legend. Jari Kurr’s leadership role in the Jokers can even become an obstacle to a league place.

Jokers is expressed his wish to return to the Finnish Championships for 2023–24.

There are many things to clear from the league return to the home theater, however MTV Sports according to the data, it can also be a problem for the leaders of the league clubs Jari Kurrin leadership role in the team.

Kurri has received a lot of criticism during the Joker’s KHL years and it has eroded his credibility. The latest image stains have been the communications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its links to the Russian oligarchs.

Based on background interviews conducted by MTV Sport, at least one third of the clubs have a negative attitude towards Kurri. Some are still considering their position.

According to sources, Kurri could be involved in the Jokers, but not in a significant role.

Jokers the return to the series will be decided at the general meeting of the league, where the chairmen of the clubs will vote on the matter.

Accepting the Jokers as a league member would require a two-thirds majority, or at least ten votes out of 15.

The place in the league is also hampered by the special financial patterns of Jokerit Hockey Club Oy, a club company owned by Kurr, in which losses have been offset by Russian-owned companies.

In April, however, the club announced that Kurri had bought the Jokers out of the ownership of Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta.

NN Harjavalta oy owned 40 percent of the Jokers, and through that the financing was intertwined with the Russian oligarch To Vladimir Potaninwhich is the owner of NN Harjavalta through its companies.