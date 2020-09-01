Jokers | Jokers ‘jerseys have Veikkaus’ commercials, but hardly at the series opening in Minsk: “We don’t have a contract, so we shouldn’t show logos either”

Veikkaus and Jokerit have been cooperating since 2015. Jokerit has been a significant partner for Veikkaus, as KHL games are popular gaming destinations.

KHL Society The Joker season starts on Thursday with a away match against Dinamo Minsk. The state gaming company Veikkaus has sponsored the Jokers for the last five seasons, but now the cooperation may be interrupted.

The Jokers posted a picture on the website on Saturday Marko Anttilan led by the team captain, and the top of the trio’s jerseys was decorated with Veikkaus’ advertisements. Veikkaus ‘logos also appear in the player presentation and Veikkaus has been announced as the club’s co-operation partner on the Jokers’ website.

At the KHL opening on Thursday, the logos of the gaming company will hardly be visible, as there is no contract.

The contract between Veikkaus and the Jokers expired last spring, and nothing new has been done yet. Joker Communications Manager Iiro Keurulainen said on Monday to BTI the parties will negotiate cooperation in a good spirit.

Vice President of Jokers Velipekka Nummikoski commented more rudely.

“We have discussions about different partnerships all the time. Agreements are then made or not. We have not commented on the unfinished discussions, ”he tells HS.

It is somewhat certain that, at least in the opening match of the season, Veikkaus’ ads will be gone.

“We don’t have an agreement, which means that the logos should not be visible,” says Nummikoski.

Jokers and Veikkaus started cooperation in the summer 2015 For the second KHL season of the Jokers. Prior to that, the Jokers were sponsored by the gaming company NordicBet, but the Police Board considered the cooperation to be against the Lottery Act.

The Jokers have been an important partner for Veikkaus, as KHL games have been popular destinations in its services.

The Jokers have been heavily criticized for deciding to play a series opening in Minsk, Belarus, where a strong opposition is trying to cram the country’s authoritarian president, known as a tough hockey fan. Alexander Lukashenko out of power.

Nummikoski does not take a position on whether the social debate around the Jokers affects the formation of the agreement or whether Veikkaus has any wishes in the direction of the Jokers.

“We have not commented on the unfinished discussions of our possible agreements. There are always many things that affect the emergence of agreements, ”he says.