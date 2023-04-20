Jokers | Joel Harkimo files for bankruptcy of Team Jokerit oy

Team Jokerit oy filing for bankruptcy has no effect on the creation of the new Jokerit company,” writes Harkimo on his Twitter account.

Joel Harkimo says that he will leave the Joker’s comeback project once and for all. On Thursday, Harkimo announced on his Twitter account that he filed for bankruptcy against Team Jokerit oy.

Team Jokerit oy is the background company with which Harkimo planned the return of the Jokers to domestic ice hockey leagues.

Team Jokerit oy previously also managed Joker brand rights. It handed them over to the company led by new investors when it became apparent that Harkimo’s company did not have the conditions to obtain a Mestis license.

“The decision is difficult and I am really sorry for the situation. Team Jokerit oy’s filing for bankruptcy has no effect on the creation of the new Jokerit company,” writes Harkimo on his Twitter account.

Harkimo is upset that his presence has been an obstacle to the return of the Jokers to the Finnish rinks after the KHL adventure, and the company did not have the conditions to conduct business.

“When I left here in the fall, I couldn’t imagine that because of my name I couldn’t participate in Finnish ice hockey. It turned out, however, that my participation is an obstacle to the new arrival of the Jokers.”

Harkimo says he is sorry on behalf of the club and everyone involved.

“As far as I’m concerned, the matter has been dealt with and I will not comment on this further. Now I’m putting myself in the position of a fan.”

Mestis place is the front man and main owner of the applicant Jokerit Helsinki oy Mikko Saarni. Other owners include a film producer Markus Selin, former NHL hockey player Ossi Väänänena writer Max Seeck , Antti Mantila and NHL hockey players Teuvo Teräväinen and Esa Lindell.

The investor group also includes Helsingin Jokerit ry and Saarni’s long-term partner Timo Mäkelä.

Saarni told In an interview with a sports magazine, that Harkimo did not demand any money at all for transferring the management of the brand rights to the new company with the blessing of Jokerit ry.

No responsibilities were transferred to the new company either. Employees transferred from KHL Jokerit are on the payroll of Team Jokerit oy, but they have been furloughed since last fall, according to Urheilulehti.

“Jolle understood that we had to start with a completely clean slate. It was a man’s doing”, Saarni praises.

Next season, Jokerit will play 20 home matches of Mesti’s regular season in Kerava, if it gets a license. It plays other home matches at the Helsinki ice hall on Nordenskiöldinkatu. This season, 52 matches were played in Mestis’ regular season.

