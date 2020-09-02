Jokers and KHL Kummola: The Jokers had to pay the League 3 million euros for moving to KHL – “I felt like Hjallis didn’t even remember putting his name on such a piece of paper”

In the new book, Kalervo Kummola recalls how the Jokers left the League and tells how much money moved.

Jokers the transition to the hockey eastern league KHL was a quick, confusing and much confusing case in the summer of 2013.

Kalervo Kummola was then president of the Hockey Association and one of the participants when the Joker was then the owner Hjallis Harkimo built a bridge to the east.

In his novelty book Kale Iron Chancellor Kummola remembers that the Jokers had to pay the League three million euros in compensation when changing series.

Millions in the public revolved in many directions as the Jokers ’fines were reported.

“I felt like Hjallis didn’t even remember putting his name on such paper,” Kummola says of the fines.

“ “We were pretty sure we would make a European league where the old KHL is the eastern division and the Jokers would have been moved to the western division, but the 2014 Crimean occupation changed the whole world.”

Jokers the transition to a series led by Russia has been anything but a great success story. The money has been burned, own and handed out from the east. Success has been meager.

This year would have been an interesting playoff series against the SKA in St. Petersburg, but the coronavirus swallowed the rest of the season.

Kalervo Kummola at a press conference about the sale of the Hartwall Arena to Gennadi Timtšenko and Arkadi, Boris and Roman Rotenberg.­

Kummola and the Jokers belong very closely together, even though Kummola is from Tampere. He was rescuing the company in the early 1990s when bankruptcy threatened the former owner Aimo Mäkinen traces.

Harkimo first sold the Hartwall arena to the Russians, and as a continuation came going to KHL. Since then, Harkimo has given up the Jokers altogether and moved the club Jari Kurrin and in the names of the Russians in the background.

“It was good luck for Harkimo to be able to sell the hall before that [Krimin valloitusta], but otherwise the Jokers had bad luck. ”