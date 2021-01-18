Joker, the DC Comics villain, has been brought to the big screen on several occasions, but no version was as criticized as Jared Leto’s in Suicide Squad (2016). Gangster aesthetics and flamboyant personality were some of the main reasons for this rejection.

The actor was also not happy with the result and criticized the elimination of several scenes of him in the film, so he decided to leave the DCEU. Five years later, he will return as the villain in Zack Snyder’s Justice League to redeem himself, but that would not be all.

In recent weeks, requests for a new version of Suicide Squad have been sounding loud on social media, as well as previously unreleased scenes of Jared Leto as Joker. In that sense, the director David Ayer He decided to share a clip of the villain on his social networks.

Jared Leto’s experience as the Joker

In conversation with Variety, he recalled the filming of Suicide squad and how he brought the Joker to life. “It’s always difficult to make these movies because it’s a pressure cooker. There are so many decisions that need to be made in a short time. Hats off to directors, producers and studios. It’s not easy, ”he said.

Suicide Squad – official synopsis

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), leader of the secret agency ARGUS, offers to recruit the most cruel villains, with deadly and even magical abilities, to work for them.

Without too many options to give a refusal, the eight most dangerous villains in the world agree to collaborate with the United States Government in secret, almost suicidal missions, in order to clear their file.