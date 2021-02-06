Joker, the film directed by Todd Phillips, won the applause of critics around the world and the approval of the most demanding fans of the DC Comics villain. Two years after its premiere, the tragic story of Arthur Fleck continues to speak for its level of violence and message.

What does Quentin Tarantino think of the movie? The filmmaker told Empire that they were now remaking great films from the ’70s as artifacts of pop culture, referencing the similarities between Joker and Taxi driver. However, he had a few flattering words about the famous scene on the Murray Franklin show.

“The subversion on a massive level, what’s profound is this: it’s not just suspense, fascinating and exciting, the director subverts the audience because the Joker is crazy. Robert De Niro’s host character is not a movie villain. He seems like a jerk, but he is no more than David Letterman ”, he said in conversation with Edgar Wright.

“He is not a movie villain. He does not deserve to die. However, as the audience watches the Joker, they want him to kill Robert De Niro. They want you to take that gun and blow your mind off. What if the Joker didn’t kill him? You would be angry. That is subversion on a massive level! They made the audience think like a lunatic and want Arthur to kill Murray. And they will lie about it! They’ll say, ‘No, I didn’t want it to happen,’ and they’re liars. They wanted it, ”he concluded.

Joker – official synopsis

Arthur Fleck lives in Gotham with his mother and his only motivation in life is to make people laugh. He acts like a clown in small jobs, but has mental problems that make people look down on him. This is the origin of the clown prince of crime.