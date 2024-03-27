Joker: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Wednesday 27 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Joker, a 2019 film co-written, directed and co-produced by Todd Phillips, will be broadcast. Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, but disconnected from the DC Extended Universe, it sees Joaquin Phoenix play the protagonist, joined in the cast by Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Brett Cullen. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Gotham City, 1981. Arthur Fleck is a deeply alienated individual who lives with his elderly mother Penny in an apartment in the slums of the city, increasingly prey to degradation and social inequality. In addition to being depressed, the man suffers from a rare disorder that causes him to suddenly laugh, especially in moments of tension. His dream is to become a stand-up comedian like his idol, TV presenter Murray Franklin, but his lack of talent and connections forces him to earn a living as a simple clown. His squalid routine is lifted only by fleeting visions of Sophie Dumond, the neighbor he is in love with.

While billionaire Thomas Wayne is running for mayor and after the news of large cuts in public spending has been spread, including the social welfare service from which Arthur benefits, the man suffers a beating from some thugs. Hoyt Vaughn, his boss, scolds him, holding him responsible for the damage, thus increasing his sense of frustration. Learning of the accident, one of Arthur's colleagues, Randall, gives him a gun to defend himself, but it falls out of his pocket during a performance for some children admitted to a children's hospital: the episode causes him to lose his job. That same night, while returning home on the subway still wearing clown makeup, Arthur is targeted by three young yuppies who begin to beat him. There, for the first time, Arthur reacts, pulling out his gun and killing them. The identikit of the murderer, combined with the fact that the victims were Wayne's employees and that he defines “clowns” as those who enjoy their death only because they are poorer than them, means that more and more people among the most disadvantaged social classes they identify with the mysterious vigilante and protest disguised as clowns against Wayne: the sense of revenge resulting from the murder gives Arthur the confidence to declare himself to Sophie, with whom he begins a relationship, and to do his first audition as a stand-up comedian; shortly afterwards, in one of the many letters that his mother writes to Wayne, Arthur learns that he is Wayne's son, born from an illicit relationship with the woman who was his secretary in the fifties.

Joker: the cast

We've seen the plot of Joker, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Joaquin Phoenix: Arthur Fleck / Joker

Robert De Niro: Murray Franklin

Zazie Beetz: Sophie Dumond

Frances Conroy: Penny Fleck

Brett Cullen: Thomas Wayne

Glenn Fleshler: Randall

Bill Camp: Inspector Garrity

Shea Whigham: Inspector Burke

Marc Maron: Gene Ufland

Douglas Hodge: Alfred Pennyworth

Leigh Gill: Gary

Josh Pais: Hoyt Vaughn

Brian Tyree HenryCarl

Dante Pereira-Olson: Bruce Wayne

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Joker live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 27 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.