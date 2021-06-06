Batman is one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, thanks to his origin story, complexity, and his vast gallery of villains. However, Garth ennis, the creator of The Boys, is not a fan of the enemies of ‘Bat Man’.

For this reason, fans of the hero are on the lookout for Batman: Reptilian, the new bet of DC Comics that has Ennis as a writer. Its release date is scheduled for June 22 and already has a plot that curiously puts these villains in danger.

In an interview for CBR, the creator of The Boys called Batman’s enemies a ridiculous group of multi-colored clowns. To the surprise of the hero’s followers, Joker was not spared from his criticism either.

Preview of Batman: Reptilian. Photo: DC Comics

“The Joker is the worst of all, probably the most annoying character in all the comics. I quite enjoyed putting them on a circular saw in the first few issues, ”were Ennis’s controversial statements about DC’s most popular villain.

“Croc is a bit more formidable physically, but he also lacks credibility when it comes to taking on Batman. However, something in its origin inspired a new character that I thought might be worthy of Batman’s attention, ”he concluded.

What will Batman: Reptilian be about?

Under DC Comics’ Black Label label, the six-issue limited series will feature a version of Gotham where horror has reached a new level. Batman will face a threat that is attacking the villains of his universe.