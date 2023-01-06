The world of comics is something that can be versatile in terms of the possibilities of adding elements to the story, since multiverses do not only exist in Marvel, but also in other brands. And now, there is a new interesting twist in the publication dedicated to the Joker, since in the most recent issue the character has been presented as pregnant.

In Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing shows a confrontation between joker Y Zatannaas he thwarts the villain’s plot to steal the water supply of Gotham. Disgusted by flirting Joker, Zatanna casts one of his signature reverse spells: “¡On eno esle lliw reve evah ruoy ybab!” translated to No one else will have your baby!”

A) Yes, joker she wakes up the next morning to find that she is suddenly nine months pregnant and ready to give birth. He then he vomits and it turns into a little doppelganger. The strangest thing is that the character is not in the form of a baby, but rather a small adult who came out of the womb of the protagonist of the comic.

It is not the first time that Joker has been stipulated as a father, but it is very striking that this time it is he who goes through the natural process of reproduction as someone of the opposite sex. It is for these types of elements that fans are fascinated by comics, since the authors do not usually limit themselves in terms of somewhat unusual elements.

Remember that this issue is now available in print and digital.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I always thought that crazy things happened with Joker, but I never imagined that something like this could happen, it’s interesting that the authors come up with these plots.