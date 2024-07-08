There is less and less time until October 2, 2024, the release date of the highly anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deuxthe sequel to one of the most beloved films of 2019, as well as a completely original interpretation of the story of DC Comics’ greatest villain.

The introduction of Harley Quinn, played in the new film by Lady Gaga, has alarmed a large portion of the community: Will the singer be able to live up to the complicated acting role assigned to her? For the casting director of Joker: Folie à Deux, recently interviewed by Deadlinethere are no doubts.

“She’s so good, guys,” will leave you speechless. I didn’t suggest casting her. It wasn’t my idea. It was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really amazing, and really good. I saw her and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in

“A Star is Born“, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of her thing.’ Something she could do and just be true. But this… Damn, it’s Good. Joaquin drives you crazy, but the fact that she was able to keep up with him, and be real, and not just swept away by the screen, by what that role and that performance is, proves that she is good.”

At the moment, we only have a few images and a trailer for the film, which will hit theaters next fall.



#Joker #Folie #Deux #Crazy #Lady #Gaga #Industry #Insiders