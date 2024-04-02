In the poster we can see Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix holding Harley Quinn, played by, in his arms Lady Gaga , while they dance with a spotlight pointed at them. Joker is holding a cigarette, while Harley Quinn clearly has traces of the man's makeup on her face.

Joker: Folie a Deux is approaching, with Warner Bros. Pictures releasing the poster of the film, simultaneously revealing the release date of the first trailer : April 9, 2024.

A crazy musical?

The complete poster for Joker: Folie a Deux

In a recent article by Variety It has been reported that Joker: Folie a Deux will be a sort of musical, with fifteen very popular songs reinterpreted on screen, including “That's Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon with Judy Garland. However, there should also be some original songs.

The story told by the film remains a mystery, about which practically nothing has been said, apart from that there should be scenes outside of Arkham Asylum. Other cast members will include the return of Zazie Beetz from the first film, joined by Brendan Gleeson (The Wild Ones, Gangs of New York) and Catherine Keener (Truman Capote: In Cold Blood, Where the Wild Things Are). Todd Phillips is once again directing, confirmed after the overwhelming success of the first chapter (more than 1 billion dollars in takings), who also wrote the screenplay together with Scott Silver.