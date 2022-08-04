Lady Gaga published the first teaser trailer from Joker: Folie à Deuxconfirming the release date of the film at the cinema (4 October 2024) and his own participation in the film.

As we know, the release date of Joker: Folie à Deux was anticipated yesterday by Deadline, but the presence of Lady Gaga in the film was still in doubt and no accompanying materials had been published, although the teaser actually shows very little of what we will see in the sequel.

What is certain is that it will be a truly peculiar project, many say it will even be a musical or at least it will include this kind of elements, and we are curious to understand where the director Todd Phillips will go.

In the Joker review we talked about how Joaquin Phoenix has provided a raw and realistic interpretation of the famous character, distant from the other productions of the DC Extended Universe and apparently disconnected from them.