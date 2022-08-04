While there has long been talk of the arrival of Lady Gaga in the cast of Joker: Folie à Deuxa film confirmed yesterday by a Deadline report that also revealed the release date, we now have the confirmation of who will accompany Joaquin Phoenix in this new crazy adventure.

The well-known singer and actress has in fact posted on her Twitter account a video teaser that anticipates the new film, confirming the release date as you can admire below, and revealing that in effect it will be the company of the well-known clown of the universe. DC, and we just have to assume that Gaga will find herself playing the role of Harley Quinn in this specific universe.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The teaser in question presented today does not anticipate many details about the film, although it is easy imagine a brand new whole story once again as far as the Joker universe is concerned, and all that remains is to wait for more details in order to find out more details about the film, which unfortunately is still very far away, and will take another two years to wait before showing itself to the fans.

In the meantime, of course, we will see how the DC universe will evolve, discovering how the story in question will rank with respect to any others it could connect to.