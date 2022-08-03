There Warner he already had the day off earlier for an untitled DC event movie, so it’s not shocking to see Joker 2 pop up during the first weekend of October.

Warners took the October domestic opening to a record high of $ 96.2 million with Joker in 2019 (at this link the review). The film made $ 335.4 million domestically and globally is the highest-grossing R-rated film ever with $ 1.07 billion.

The Joker movie won two Oscars: Best Actor for the star Joaquin Phoenix and original soundtrack for the music of Hildur Guðnadóttir. The film was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Phillips’ Best Picture and Best Director.

As noted in Phillips’ social media post of the script cover, the sequel is titled Joker: Folie à deux, which is a French reference for a medical term related to a mental disorder affecting two or more people.

Deadline: Joker: Folie A Deux coming to theaters on October 4, 2024https://t.co/6vlzp2zjna pic.twitter.com/YQhbaeknka – Nibel (@Nibellion) August 3, 2022

If we want to make hypotheses, this term is the term used to identify a psychiatric syndrome in which a symptom of psychosis passes, or rather is transferred, from one individual to another.

Let it be the clue that signals the future presence of a character like Harley Quinn? Or it could, who knows, indicate the consequences brought by Arthur Fleck in Gotham after the epilogue.

The Joker cast included Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Glenn Fleshler (Randall), Bill Gamp ( Inspector Garrity), Shea Whigham (Inspector Burke), Marc Maron (Gene Ufland).