The director of the film has released the first image of the two protagonists of the film on social media, which tells the story of the most famous of Batman’s villains

Obviously, for Todd Philippsthe director of Joker: Folie à Deux, Valentine’s Day is the feast of all lovers, even the craziest ones. For this reason, in the past few hours, he has released the first real image of him on social networks Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenixthe two protagonists of his film that tells the story of the most famous of the villains of Batman.

the photo and the plot — A photo as beautiful as it is interesting, which sees the two performers about to give each other what looks like a excited kiss, with the Joker’s lipstick slightly smudged and a surprised expression on the singer’s face with blood dripping from her nose. In this movie, sequel to the one released in 2019, Arthur Fleck, Joker, is a fragile and disturbed man, who however discovers that he is no longer alone in facing the difficulties of a world that exasperates him and invites him to violence. Lady Gaga, in fact, will represent a sort of still innocent version of harley quinnDr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist by profession who works with inmates at Arkham Penitentiary. See also F1 | Perez: "Several difficult races, but we're back on track"

Harley Quinn character — Dr. Quinzel is no stranger to big screen appearances. Born in the 90s as one of the characters in the legendary Batman animated series, Harley has become one of the most loved characters ever, for his hysterical laughter and unheard-of violence. A few years ago, however, the shoulder psychiatrist of Joker she was then portrayed in films Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey And The Suicide Squadfrom the very good Margot Robbieand then became the protagonist of an animated series herself.