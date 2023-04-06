Joker: Folie à Deux is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Wednesday, director and co-writer Todd Phillips posted new official photos from the film’s shoot on Instagram, along with confirmation that the film has wrapped production.

The photos, which you can see below, show new images of joaquin phoenix as Arthur Fleck / jokeras well as Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel / harley quinn. Joker: Folie à Deux has been in production since late last year, and has already broken the internet several times over its set photos and videos.

“That’s it!” Phillips’ caption reads. “Thank you to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Now I’m going to go into a cave (the editing room) to put everything together”.

Joker: Folie a Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between the joker of joaquin phoenix and harley quinn of Gaga, much of the film will take place inside Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature guest appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

“It makes me so happy, because from the beginning I said that all I want is that harley quinn be one of those characters, just like Macbeth either Batmanwhich is always passed from one great actor to another,” he said. margot robbie previously about Lady Gaga taking the paper.

“It’s like someone could do their Batman or his Macbeth. I feel that, in not so many cases, they are female characters – Elizabeth I, but beyond that, that I also had the opportunity to play, which was an honor for me. I thought, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett played Elizabeth I. her Now she’s my turn. It is an honor to have built a strong enough foundation for Harley It can be one of those characters that other actors can play. And I think she’s going to do something amazing with him.”

Via: comic book