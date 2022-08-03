Despite all the changes, cancellations and layoffs within Warner Bros., Today the exact release date of Joker: Folie à deuxthe sequel to the acclaimed 2019 film.

Through an update on the Comscore site, Deadline has discovered that Joker: Folie à deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Along with this, the production of the tape is expected to begin next December.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no more details about this tape. Let’s remember that joker of 2019 was a success. Despite being a film with an adult rating, Todd Phillips’ work managed to collect more than $1.07 billion dollars at the international box office, and won two Oscars, one for Best Performance for the performance of Joaquin Phoenix, and another in Best Music for the work of Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Joker: Folie à deux It will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Speaking of DC, it seems that the movie of Flash could be cancelled. Similarly, this is the release schedule for DC movies and series.

Editor’s Note:

Whereas the end of joker left the door open for more adventures of this character, it will be interesting to see what direction the sequel will take, especially considering the political and social issues that were touched on in the 2019 installment. I hope they continue down this path, and don’t try to pick a fight with Batman at some point.

Via: dead line