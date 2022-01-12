The batman is hands down one of the most anticipated superhero movies of this year, and with good reason. We know that the feature film will tell us a dark story about the early years of this character, so his gallery of villains is not yet as developed as we would like. Despite this, The Penguin and The Riddler will be present in the film, but what about the Joker?

There have been certain rumors that Warner Bros. intends to incorporate this character in the sequel to The batman, but we still don’t know how true this is or the actor who will bring the character to life. Users have already begun to speculate, and one of the most popular and possibly feasible theories comes from the portal SuperHeroHype.

Through the forums on this site, the community believes that The batman will be the beginning of its own universe contained within the DCEU. That is, it will be alien to all other productions of DC, and will be surrounded by its own series and spinoffs, such as the one about the police in Gotham city. Well, the users of SuperHeroHype consider that the Joker will be introduced to this mini-universe with his own series in HBO Max, and later it will be incorporated to the big screen.

Although we still do not know the actor who will give life to this classic villain, Willem dafoe has been a favorite among fans, although it has also been rumored that Barry Keogan, who we saw recently in Marvel’s Eternals, could be the new version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it would not be bad for this villain to have his own series before taking it to the big screen. Of course, the biggest intrigue I have is related to the actor who could bring the Joker to life in this new cinematic universe. I would love for it to be Joaquin Phoenix’s version, but I see it unlikely.

Via: SuperHeroHype