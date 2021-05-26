Joker and batman are about to join the celebration of Day of the Dead with a collection that will surely delight Mexican fans of Dc comics.

If you are one of those who collects figures of these popular characters from the publisher, you will soon be surprised, since Funko will launch a special collection dedicated to this holiday.

Joker and batman They are just part of the set of Day of the Dead which we’ll show you below, and you’ll have to hurry if you want yours.

Funko It usually launches special collections from time to time, and this time it will unite in a single edition Halloween with the Mexican holiday.

Batman, Joker, Blue Beetle, Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz), Bane and Harley Quinn They will receive a makeover with figures dedicated to the Day of the Dead.

These designs include makeup inspired by the famous Catrinas, and if you want to see them for yourself, we leave them here below.

A nice tribute to Mexico.

This beautiful collection titled ‘DC Day’ arrives as part of the event Funkoween 2021, which takes place from May 24 to 28.

In total there are six figures that include Batman and Joker in his version of Day of the Dead, and if you want to have them you will have to pay $ 10.99 dollars, that is, around $ 220 Mexican pesos.

Besides these Funkos They will launch a special one with the figure of Bane, which glows in the dark but to obtain it you will have to pay $ 14.99 dollars (almost 300 Mexican pesos).

The pre-sale of this collection is already online through the store Entertainment earth, so you can save your Batman and your Joker from the Day of the Dead.

Hopefully it won’t take long to get to Mexico, because the designs look just great.

